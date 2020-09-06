News updates from Hindustan Times: Russia’s Covid vaccine ‘Sputnik-V’ might be released for civilian use this week, says report and all the latest news

Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine may be released for public use this week: Report

Russia stunned the world last month when it claimed that it has become the first country to create a vaccine for the coronavirus disease. And now, one of the country’s top officials has said that the Covid-19 vaccine will be released for civilian use as early as this week. Read more

Over 3,800 Punjab Police personnel infected with Covid-19 so far: Report

According to an official statement on Sunday, more than 3,800 personnel of the Punjab Police have been infected with the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) since the pandemic began. As many as 3,803 police personnel in the state have tested positive for the disease. Read more

Punjab has become a laggard under Amarinder: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said that it was shameful that Punjab, which had secured the number one rank in several parameters in the ease of business rankings during the SAD-BJP tenure, had become a laggard state under the leadership of Capt Amarinder Singh and continued to be among the worst-performing states for the second year in running. Read more

UK unafraid to walk away without deal, says Brexit negotiator

Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator talked tough ahead of a crucial round of post-Brexit trade talks, saying the UK was “not afraid to walk away” if the European Union does not give ground on key issues. David Frost told the Mail on Sunday newspaper that Britain wants “to get back the powers to control our borders and that is the most important thing.” Read more

Misbah will be asked to reflect on his and team’s performance: Mani

Head coach and chief selector Misbah ul Haq will have to face some tough questions at his annual appraisal in the wake of team’s poor run in England but it appears he continues to enjoy the trust of the PCB. Read more

After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for Covid-19

Malaika Arora has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantining at home. Earlier on Sunday, her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, had issued a statement that he had tested positive for the virus. Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora confirmed the news to Times of India. Read more

Dress up for yourself, reclaim your true identity

As we grapple with how to ‘restore’ normalcy back into our lives we naturally think about how many of life’s fundamental pillars have been taken from us. Socializing – gone, Shopping – why bother?, and work is now – WFH. Read more

Surface Pro 7 review: Microsoft’s premium Windows hardware

Microsoft’s hardware lineup may not be as wide as Apple’s but the Redmond-based company does have some serious offerings. Its latest Surface Pro 7 is no exception. It is by far the closest competitor’s iPad Pros and the best Windows alternative. Read more

IPL 2020 schedule announcement sparks meme fest on Twitter

The BCCI announced the much awaited schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 today, on September 6. The tournament will kickstart on September 19 in Abu Dhabi, UAE with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Read more

Watch| Delhi Metro resumes from September 7: Operating routes & travelling rules