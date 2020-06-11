Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: Sabarimala board puts freeze on temple opening, Kerala calls for talks and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 17:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Devotees wait in queues inside the premises of the Sabarimala temple. (Reuters)

Sabarimala board puts freeze on temple opening, Kerala calls for talks

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which runs the Sabarimala hill temple, on Thursday decided not to allow devotees and dropped the annual temple festival after the temple ‘tantri’ (supreme priest) expressed serious reservations. Read more

‘Covid-free’ document in hand, Bengal migrants back to jobs in other states

Thousands of workers in West Bengal’s Murshidabad districts are queuing up at medical centers to get ‘Covid-free certificates’ so that they can return to their workplaces, both within and outside, the state, officials said. Read more

‘He loves the fight’: Rahul Dravid weights in on Matthew Wade’s remarks that he would not sledge Virat Kohli



India are scheduled to visit Australia for a series at the end of this year. Recently, when speaking about the series, Australia batsman Matthew Wade said that he would not be indulging in any verbal conversations with India captain Virat Kohli and the rest of the Indian team as it might spur them on. Read more



Kiara Advani feels Kabir Singh criticism was unfair, reveals what could have been done differently to tone down backlash

Actor Kiara Advani had a very successful 2019, with back-to-back hits Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. But even with several new projects lined up for 2020, the actor is finding it hard to escape from under the shadow of the controversial Kabir Singh, which starred Shahid Kapoor in the title role. Read more

Indian cousins set stage on fire with outstanding dance moves at America’s Got Talent

Spilling magic through their outstanding dance moves, a cousin duo Shakir and Rehan has now mesmerised people. Read more

Here’s how to take care of your lips this summer season

Maintaining smooth, hydrated lips is a must during the summer season. If your lips become dry, spend some extra time in your routine and exfoliate them with a mix of a little sugar and olive oil. Read more

Watch: Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of horse-trading ahead of RS polls

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the BJP government of indulging in horse trading ahead of Rajya Sabha polls. Read more

