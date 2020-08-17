News updates from Hindustan Times: Sabarimala temple reopens for monthly prayers, devotees barred due to Covid-19 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sabarimala temple reopens for monthly prayers, devotees barred due to Covid-19

The famous Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala’s Sabarimala is holding the five-day monthly pooja (prayers) from Monday. The temple had reopened on Sunday, on the eve of the pooja in the Malayalam month of Chingam. According to Covid-19 protocol, the bar on the entry of devotees will continue. The temple will close on August 21 evening after monthly puja. Read more.

Political slugfest over Facebook intensifies

The opposition is up in arms over allegations that Facebook, the social media company, has been lenient while censoring content that amounts to hate-speech by members of the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surfaced on Saturday. Read more.

Parliament Annexe building fire brought under control: Report

A fire, which broke out on the sixth floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in New Delhi on Monday morning, has been brought under control, according to news agency ANI. Read more.

Govt to focus on protecting health care staff from Covid-19

The Union health ministry has identified lowering of Covid-19 infection rates among healthcare workers as one of the key focus areas in high disease burden states for a more effective response to the pandemic, officials aware of the matter said. Read more.

MS Dhoni: The man who turned dreams into reality

Ahead of the India-West Indies encounter at last year’s World Cup, MS Dhoni was undergoing his routine nets session at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Over the years, Dhoni has had a fixed pattern – usually stepping into the nets late and facing the spinners first. Slowly, he brings out the big shots, readying himself to face the pacers, and if need be, take some throwdowns. Read more.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta reveals over 1 million joined prayer meet, Ankita Lokhande says ‘prayers can change anything’

Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has thanked fans and well-wishers around the globe for joining the prayer meet for him. She said that more than a million people joined the 24-hour spiritual meet and prayed for him. Read more.

Watch | MS Dhoni farewell match: Ex-IPL chief on whether BCCI would agree to demands

Clamour for a farewell match for ex-India captain MS Dhoni grows as MS Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket on August 15. Dhoni made the announcement with terse message & an emotional flashback video. Subsequently, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren sought a farewell match. Watch here.

Anand Mahindra tweets video link of ‘unreleased verses’ of Teri Mitti song, says ’beautiful’

Teri Mitti, a song from the film Kesari featuring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, has won over many since the film’s release in 2019. Now, Manoj Muntashir, who wrote the song, has shared another version of the song with some unreleased verses. Read more.