News updates from Hindustan Times: Sachin Pilot’s one-line message to Congress after being sacked from Rajasthan cabinet and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Truth can be harassed, but not defeated’: Sachin Pilot after being sacked as Rajasthan deputy CM

Sachin Pilot on Tuesday changed his profile on Twitter minutes after he was dropped as the chief of Congress’ Rajasthan unit and removed from the state cabinet. “Truth can be harassed, cannot be defeated,” Sachin Pilot also tweeted in Hindi.

Read More

‘Huge conspiracy’: CM Gehlot after Cong axes Sachin Pilot from cabinet

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for conspiring and resorting to horse-trading in Rajasthan which led to the current crisis. He also said that there is nothing in Sachin Pilot’s hands, it’s the BJP which is running the show.

Read More

When Shah Rukh Khan tried to woo Jackie Chan into starring in Ra.One, but failed

Did you know that Shah Rukh Khan wanted Jackie Chan to be a part of Ra.One? On Jonathan Ross’ talk show in 2010, while promoting My Name is Khan, the actor spoke about wooing Jackie, but said that he was ‘expensive’.

Read More

‘Would back Williamson ahead of Kohli’ in tougher batting conditions: Ex-NZ player Glenn Turner

Former New Zealand captain and batting great Glenn Turner has said that he backs Kiwi captain Williamson over Kohli when it comes to batting on challenging surfaces. Turner explained that Kohli was brought up on pitches that did not seam a lot, while it was the opposite for Williamson.

Read More

Airtel BlueJeans video conferencing app is here, set to take on Reliance’s JioMeet, Zoom

Airtel on Tuesday announced a partnership with US-based telecom giant Verizon. As a part of this partnership Verizon is bringing its BlueJeans video-conferencing solution in India.

Read More

Little girl dances to Ghagra, mum calls her ‘miniature Madhuri Dixit’.

One of the latest stories of The Humans of Bombay features a mother-daughter duo who loves dancing. In fact, the post not only details their love for dancing, it also comes with a video of the little girl showcasing her talent.

Read More

How China persecutes Uighur Muslims & why UN must recognise it as genocide

China’s persecution of Uighur Muslims has been an open secret for many years. Now Uighur activists are urging the United Nations to recognise China’s actions as genocide. Hindustan Times’ senior editor Aditi Prasad spoke to Julie Millsap from Campaign for Uighurs to understand their demands.

Watch the full video for all the details.