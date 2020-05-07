News updates from Hindustan Times: Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted in hospital and all the latest news

SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is assisted by others during the budget session in Parliament, in New Delhi, on March 6, 2020.(Mohd Zakir/HT file photo)

Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted in hospital

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, 80, was admitted in Medanta hospital with a stomach-related ailment on Wednesday.Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother Shivpal Singh Yadav and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav called on the SP patriarch at the hospital. Read more.

Plea in Kerala HC challenges Centre’s order to make Aarogya Setu app mandatory

The central government’s May 1 directive to make the mobile application, Aarogya Setu, mandatory for all working in government and private companies was challenged in the Kerala high court on Thursday for violation of the right to privacy and autonomy. Read more.

How Vizag styrene gas leak unfolded around 3 am: Timeline of the tragedy

At least 11 people have died so far in the styrene gas leak at a polymer plant in Visakhapatnam early Thursday. The leak also forced authorities to evacuate about 250 families around a 3-km radius of the factory. Read more.

I miss that gathering of my teammates and friends: Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj, India women’s Test captain, has been at home in Secunderabad since March 12. She had just returned from a tour in New Zealand and was to play a domestic season starting March 14, when the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Read more.

Rakul Preet Singh on video showing her ‘buying alcohol’: ‘Wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol’

Rakul Preet Singh is not putting up with any fake news about her. On Thursday, she took to Twitter to trash a tweet falsely saying that she was buying alcohol in the market. Read more.

Social distancing guide: Bord for En in Sweden is opening its ‘Table for One’, a Covid-19 safe restaurant. Here’s all you need to know

A table. A chair. In the middle of a warm summer meadow. Table for one is a dining experience in privacy. No wait staff and no other guests. The food is sent to you in a basket from the restaurant kitchen window.Read more.

Exclusive: How Maruti plans ‘phygital’ means to guide buyers post lockdown

New challenges often require new solutions and Maruti Suzuki plans to make use of this mantra to maintain its dominance in the Indian automobile sector in the times to come. Read more.

Supermoon: Beauty of the celestial body mesmerizes Twitter, it’ll leave you stunned too

If you want to gaze at one of the prettiest astronomical phenomenon, then you better dust off those binoculars and keep your eyes glued to the skies. Tonight, on May 7, the final supermoon of the year, otherwise also known as May’s flower moon, is at its best and is gracing the night sky. Read more.

Can’t smell suddenly? You could have coronavirus

A sudden loss of smell and taste could be a sign of mild coronavirus disease. Covid-19 symptoms include fever, dry cough, tiredness, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those with a sudden loss of smell must home-quarantine and get tested for coronavirus disease. Very few conditions lead to sudden amnosia, or the loss of smell and taste. Watch here.