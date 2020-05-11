News updates from Hindustan Times: SC forms 3-member team to look into J&K 4G mobile internet case and all the latest news

The petitioners have argued that 4G speed was essential for healthcare, education, trade and business in the union territory during this hour of crisis due to coronavirus. (PTI photo )

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court forms 3-member team to look into J&K 4G mobile internet case

The Supreme Court on Monday constituted a three-member committee to look into demand for allowing 4G mobile internet in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. There is a nationwide shutdown in place till May 17 to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Read more

‘Some evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in parts of Maharashtra’: State health official

There is some evidence of community transmission of Covid-19 in parts of Mumbai and Maharashtra, state disease surveillance officer Dr Pradip Awate told HT. However, the overall picture in Maharashtra is that of cluster cases, the official said. Read more

Covid-19: As Dharavi inches towards 900-mark, civic authorities plan special hospital for area

The Dharavi slum continues to be a major Covid-19 hotspot in Mumbai, recording 26 new cases on Sunday. With this, the total number of Covid-19 patients in Dharavi rose to 859. Twenty nine people have died of the disease till now, authorities said. Read more

Three in Chamba test positive for Covid-19 after meeting infected truck-driver over drinks

Three people, who disregarded social distancing norms and met a Covid-19 patient over drinks, tested positive for the coronavirus disease in Chamba on Sunday. Chamba deputy commissioner Vivek Bhatia said the trio had attended a party with a truck-driver who had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 6. Read more

UGC issues helpline, email address for redressal of grievances related to Covid-19

After issuing guidelines for the examination and academic calendar on April 29, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Sunday requested all educational institutes to establish a cell for handling grievances of the students related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Knew Sachin would hit over mid-wicket: Wasim Akram reveals plan that turned 1999 India vs Pakistan Test

Former left-arm pacer Wasim Akram, who was the captain of Pakistan during their historic tour of India in 1999, recalled the pulsating Chennai Test match, revealing how he and Saqlain Mushtaq decided to take a risk against an in-form Sachin Tendulkar which luckily paid off. Read more

National Technology Day: Here are 5 things you should know about it

India is observing its 29th National Technology Day today. The day, which was first observed on May 11, 1999, aims to commemorate the scientific and technological achievements of Indian scientists and engineers. Read more

Kartik Aaryan’s mom scolds him for not sharing Mother’s Day post, he says ‘I get lakhs for each post, will you pay?’ Watch

As almost the entire Bollywood fraternity flooded social media with pictures of their moms on Mother’s Day, Kartik Aaryan missed out on the opportunity and this did not go down well with his mother Mala Tiwari. Read more

Netizens are waiting to walk down the aisle to say I do to these things

The Internet is buzzing with a trend that you may highly relate to if you’re itching to go out. After sitting at home for quite a long time, many of us are suffering from lockdown blues and daydreaming about all those places we would frequent - like a regular hangout spot or the mall on weekends or even a movie here or there. Read more

Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt: Throwback to the most stunning celebrity looks in white

The colour white has always remained a favourite in fashion be it for the maximalists or the minimalists. As they say, you can never go wrong with the white and many designer labels across the world have used the colour for numerous collections. Read more

Watch: Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months?