News updates from Hindustan Times: SC breather for women army officers denied permanent commission and all the latest news

Supreme Court has asked the Centre not to relieve women army officers, who were denied permanent commission, from service till their issue comes up before the court next on January 18. (PTI)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Army’s women officers denied permanent commission get SC breather as Centre refuses to relax medical criteria

In a breather for women short service commission (SSC) officers in the Army who were denied permanent commission on medical grounds and merit, the Supreme Court has asked the Centre not to relieve them from service till their issue comes up before the court next on January 18. Read more

S-400 deal ‘advancing well’ despite US threat of sanctions: Russian ambassador

Russia’s ongoing deals with India for military hardware, including for S-400 air defence systems, are “advancing well” despite the threat of potential US sanctions, Russian ambassador Nikolay Kudashev said. Read more

After wait of 28 years, verdict in Sister Abhaya murder case tomorrow

After a wait of 28 years, the verdict in the suspicious death of 19-year-old sister Abhaya in a convent in Kottayam in 1992 will be pronounced by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘Their only chance to win was in Adelaide,’ Former Australia wicketkeeper feels India will struggle to recover from crushing defeat

Former wicketkeeper Brad Haddin feels India’s best chance to win a Test match against Australia in the series was in the first Test at Adelaide, and now that the visitors have suffered a crushing eight-wicket loss in the opener, India will struggle to recover. Read more

Antim first look: Salman Khan gets a worthy opponent in a bulked-up Aayush Sharma, watch their epic fight

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma are set to take us on a heart-thumping ride in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth. The first look of the film was unveiled on Monday afternoon and it sees the two actors in an epic face-off. Read more

Audi India opens bookings for the all-new 2021 A4 sedan

Audi India today announced that it has commenced bookings for its fifth-generation A4 with an an initial booking amount of ₹2 lakhs. The bookings can be made online as well as across all Audi dealerships in the country. Read more

Shilpa Shetty Kundra suggests refreshing Yoga exercises to stretch and strengthen your back

Another Monday, another dose of motivation from Shilpa Shetty Kundra which fitness fans look intently forward to. As a part of her routinely Monday motivation, Shilpa showed how to give a “perfect start to the week” by giving your back “some much-needed stretching & strengthening” with Yoga asanas, as you work from home. Read more

The great conjunction: Jupiter hi-fives Saturn in Google’s special doodle, NASA shares tweet too

Today on December 21, a rare phenomenon is set to take place. Along with the occasion of Winter Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, the planets Jupiter and Saturn will come extremely close to each other. Read more

‘Who are they going to campaign for?’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Temple fund drive

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay raut has lashed out at the BJP over the fund collection drive for Ram temple in Ayodhya. This comes after Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s general secretary Champat Rai earlier said the trust is going to start a mass contact and contribution campaign across the country for construction of the temple. Watch here