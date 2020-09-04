News updates from Hindustan Times: SC rejects bail plea of ex-Congress leader Sajjan Kumar for role in 1984 anti-sikh riots and all the latest news

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI), SA Bobde said that this was not an ordinary case, brushing aside concerns raised by Kumar’s lawyer regarding his health. (HT file photo)

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court rejects bail plea of convict Sajjan Kumar

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea filed by former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who is lodged in Tihar jail after he was convicted by the Delhi High Court in 2018 for his role in the 1984 anti-sikh riots. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI), SA Bobde said that this was not an ordinary case, brushing aside concerns raised by Kumar’s lawyer regarding his health.Read more

Diverted Ranchi Rajdhani carries single lady passenger after she refused to deboard

The New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani special train brought a single lady passenger to Ranchi in the wee hours on Friday, hours after every other passenger had deboarded the train--when it was stranded for several hours at Daltonganj station due to a sit-in protest on tracks--- in favour of a bus ride to the destination city. Read more

Ex-UP minister Prajapati gets bail in gang-rape case

After spending 41 months in Lucknow jail for allegedly gang-raping a woman and attempting to rape her minor daughter, former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati was granted an interim two months’ bail by the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court on Friday. Read more

Mexico struggles with US water debt, suggests audit from United Nations

As Mexico struggles to pay a water debt to the United States, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday he might personally appeal to President Donald Trump for clemency, or invite United Nations experts to audit water payments. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘I can never think of leaving this team’ - Virat Kohli reveals why he’ll never leave RCB

Virat Kohli is the only IPL player who has been with the same franchise from the very beginning. Kohli was an 18-year-old youngster with the Royal Challengers Bangalore when the IPL kicked off in 2008, and 12 years later, he’s heading into the tournament’s 13th edition as its second-highest run-scorer of all time and one of the best batsmen in the world.’ Read more

NEST Admit Card 2020 released at nextexam.in, exam on September 29

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2020 admit card has been released. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their NEST 2020 admit card online from the official website, nestexam.in. The screening test will be held on September 29. Read more

JL50 review: Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapur’s sci-fi mystery gets a smooth landing

India has been famously shy of science fiction, especially when they are home-bred. The fault perhaps lies with the makers who get so busy with the shining lights and fancy gizmos when experimenting with this genre that logic goes missing. Read more

Knee-length hoodie dress or cool sweatshirt? Ankita Konwar-Manushi Chhillar become our fall outfit inspiration

As the last traces of monsoon linger in the air, fashionistas already have their autumnal ensembles ready to welcome the breezy, naturally languid ease of the season or so it seems from Ankita Konwar and Manushi Chhillar’s latest pictures on social media. Read more

Watch| ‘Don’t be a Singham’: PM Modi’s message to young IPS officers

PM Modi interacted with young IPS officers via video conference during the ‘Dikshant Parade’ of IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. Watch here