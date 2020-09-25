News updates from Hindustan Times: SC reserves order on pleas seeking refund of Air tickets cancelled during lockdown and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Air ticket refund: Supreme Court reserves order on lockdown flights

The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on a batch of pleas seeking refund of airfare to passengers whose flights were cancelled during the lockdown that began on March 25. Read more

Bihar to vote on October 28, November 3, 7; results on November 10

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday announced a three-phase schedule from October 28 for the Bihar assembly polls, the first major elections in the country since the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted political calendars and prompted sweeping measures for social distancing in March to check its spread. Read more

Yes Bank case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor’s London flat worth Rs 127 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached a residential flat in London worth Rs 127 crore (13.5 million pound) belonging to Rana Kapoor, Yes Bank’s former chairman and managing director, who has been booked for alleged money laundering by the agency, officials said on Friday. Read more

‘That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact’: Anushka Sharma reacts after her name gets dragged in IPL commentary

Actor Anushka Sharma on Friday took to Instagram and posted a message directed towards Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar. Read more

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja calls PCOS ‘the bane of my life’, shares 3 tips with fans on how to combat it in ‘Storytime with Sonam’

A couple of days ago, Indian designer and Netflix India’s latest girl crush Masaba Gupta had revealed about her 16-hour fast and no-Keto diet that worked well in vanishing Polycystic Ovary Disease or PCOD and now, Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor Ahuja too has shared tips. Read more

Outbound Harley-Davidson in talks with Hero MotoCorp: Sources

Harley-Davidson Inc is in advanced talks with India’s Hero MotoCorp for a distribution deal which will allow the US firm’s iconic motorcycles to be sold in India, after it stops local manufacturing there, three sources told Reuters. Read more

SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away: It is the end of an era

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s death if the end of an era in film music. His songs voiced the aspirations and emotions of generations of music lovers as he sang for actors ranging from MGR, Rajinikanth, Shivaji Ganesan, Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan. Read more

Delhi Police’s ‘new normal’ Instagram post has an important message for all. Seen it yet?

Delhi Police has often used its social media presence to spread important messages regarding citizens’ safety. Read more