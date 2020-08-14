News updates from Hindustan Times: SC to pronounce judgement in Prashant Bhushan contempt case at 11 am and all the latest news

Bhushan posted two tweets, one on the Supreme Court on June 27 and the second on CJI Bobde on June 29. He was served notice by the SC on July 22. (Karun Sharma/HT file photo)

SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case at 11 am

The Supreme Court will pronounce on Friday its judgment in the contempt of court case initiated suo motu (on its own) against lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his tweets against the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde. Read more

Environmentalists oppose 3 infrastructure projects in Goa, CM Pramod Sawant suspects ‘foreign hand’

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday that he suspected the involvement of a foreign hand in opposition to projects in the state. Swant was talking about the protests against three projects - the Railway double tracking, the highway four laning and a power line all of which will pass through the wildlife sanctuaries and come at a huge cost to the environment. Read more

10 cops win Medal of Honour from Madhya Pradesh; 3 inspectors among them cracked rape and murder cases

Three police inspectors are among 10 officials from Madhya Pradesh who were selected for Union home minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation this year. They have been instrumental in cracking three different rape and murder cases in which minors were the victims. Read more

Jimmy Lai says he was arrested on ‘trumped up’ charges

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai said he was arrested on “trumped up” charges, pushing back against landmark national security legislation that has raised questions about press freedoms and the future of the democracy movement. Read more

They had written India’s name as winners at innings break: Inzamam-Ul-Haq narrates how Pakistan overcame the odds in BCCI’s Platinum Jubilee match

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq narrated his experience of playing an ODI against India in 2004 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata which was specially organised by BCCI to mark their Platinum Jubilee celebrations.Read more

Tata Motors drives in India’s largest tipper truck

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has launched the country’s first 47.5-tonne multi-axle tipper truck for surface transport of coal and construction goods, priced at ₹52.81 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). The model, Signa 4825.TK, comes with 16 wheels and offers more load per trip with its 29 cubic metre box load body, Tata Motors said in a statement. Read more

Epic Games sues Apple, Google for removing Fortnite from the app stores

Epic Games has sued both Apple and Google for removing Fortnite from their app stores on Thursday. This move escalates the dispute between the companies that has been brewing over the recent weeks. The issue stems from a longstanding Apple App Store rule that states that apps must offer billing through Apple and pay them 30% of revenue. Read more

Indian Railways tweets about new foot operated handwash kiosk

The spread of the pandemic has prompted people to come up with new techniques and ideas to ensure more safety. Keeping this in mind, Indian Railways is trying to come up with different innovations. Earlier, the Ministry of Railways tweeted about a device that ensures and reminds people to maintain proper social distancing from one another. Read more

5 myths busted about dental hygiene that are sure to amp up your oral health

In the daily rush of getting the day rolling amid Covid-19 pandemic and juggling various household chores with professional work simultaneously, one activity that barely receives our attention is dental hygiene. Though oral health is often taken for granted, the practice of keeping the mouth, teeth and gums clean and healthy to prevent disease is an essential part of our everyday lives. Read more

Watch: Anti-China protests in PoK over construction of dams