News updates from Hindustan Times: Schools open partially as part of Unlock 4 and all the latest news

Students maintain social distancing as they attend a class, after schools and colleges re-opened in Assam during Unlock 4, at Angelika Higher Secondary School in Guwahati, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Unlock 4: Schools at several places across India reopen partially

Schools reopened partially at several places across India on a voluntarily basis for the first time since they were shut as part of sweeping measures taken in March to enforce social distancing to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed around 88,000 lives in the country.

‘Suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs reflects Centre’s autocratic mindset’: Mamata Banerjee

Suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members reflects the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government's autocratic mindset, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Monday.

In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort

Two Indian lieutenant generals are among the military commanders taking part in the corps commander-level talks between India and China on Monday, officials familiar with the developments said. Apart from Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the second three-star officer will be Lieutenant General PGK Menon, who will be a representative of the army headquarters, the officials said.

IPL 2020: ‘Umpire should have been man of the match’: Virender Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match

The second match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League was a riveting affair. Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab battled hard to outperform each other at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The margin of error was such that even a single run counted a lot.

Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin slams sexual assault claims against him: ‘You stood up for my integrity even after divorce’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife, Kalki Koechlin, has spoken in his defence, after he was accused of sexual misconduct by an actor named Payal Ghosh. Kalki, in her social media statement, hailed Anurag as a champion of women, both on the screen and in real life. They were married from 2011 to 2015.

Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: 10 times the Bollywood diva proved style is eternal

Kareena Kapoor Khan or Begum of Pataudi as we all know her, has always been a trailblazer. The actor, who is prepping for baby number two, after Taimur Ali Khan, with husband Saif, is known for her fun personality, brutal honesty and sharp wit. Kareena is a very versatile actor, and this is evident from her choice of roles.

Kia rolls out ‘KiaMobility’ in global markets to bolster rented cars’ prospects

Kia Motors Corporation on Monday announced the launch of 'KiaMobility' service in select international markets which would enable users to rent cars from a period between just a day to an entire year.

Harmonica meets beatboxing: Woman’s music has left netizens tapping their feet

The Internet is full of talented people who come up with different kinds of experiments when it comes to music. Be it mixing different genres or instruments, the results can often be quite out of the box. Adding to all those peppy tracks is this one shared on Instagram reels by Akanksha Shetty from Bangalore.

Covid-19: Why ICMR didn’t disclose Sero Survey data from May?

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; why ICMR didn’t disclose Sero Survey data from May; positivity rate rises across India; Taj Mahal to open today after 6 months. Watch