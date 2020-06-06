News updates from Hindustan Times: Scuffle after Sikh leaders, activists stopped by cops from entering Golden Temple and all the latest news

Religious sites and places of worship are set to reopen only from June 8 as per the order issued by the Central government. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)

Scuffle and arguments after Sikh leaders, activists stopped by police from entering Golden Temple

A scuffle broke out between Sikh leaders, activists and police officials on Saturday morning as they were stopped from entering the Golden Temple in Amritsar by the police. The incident took place on the day that marks the 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star carried out by the Indian Army in the year 1984 wherein thousands of Sikhs had died. Read more

Migrant worker delivers in Shramik Special train, third such case in Odisha

A 19-year-old woman delivered a baby boy in a Shramik Special train that was on its way to Bolangir from Telangana on Friday morning, in the third case of childbirth by incoming migrant workers aboard such train. Read more

With more than 2.35 lakh Covid-19 cases, India overtakes Italy to become sixth worst-hit country

India has now overtaken Italy to become the sixth worst affected country after the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in India rose to 2.35 lakh on Friday, data from America’s Johns Hopkins University showed. Read more

Plane crashes in rural Georgia; 2 children among the 5 dead

A small plane crashed Friday in rural Georgia, killing all five on board, including four members of a Florida family who were travelling to a funeral in Indiana. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told local news outlets no one survived the afternoon crash about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta. Read more

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian quits board, asks to be replaced by black candidate

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has announced that he’s quitting the company board and has asked to be replaced by a black candidate. This was Ohanian’s way of showing support for the ongoing protests that have taken over the US. Read more

In crunched La Liga schedule, youngsters like Ansu Fati could make a difference: Jofre Mateu

For football fans, the next week cannot come fast enough. From next Friday, June 12th, La Liga is set to resume again after a forced break of nearly three months due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Spain. Read more

Sunil Dutt’s 91st birthday anniversary: The father who never stopped fighting for Sanjay Dutt

Sunil Dutt would have turned 91 on this day had he not died of a heart attack 11 days before his 75th birthday. The noted actor had made a successful foray into politics by joining the Congress party and went on to becoming a Member of Parliament. Read more

Watch: Donald Trump says US ‘largely through’ coronavirus pandemic