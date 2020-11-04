News updates from Hindustan Times: Security ramped up at IGI airport after banned outfit calls for flights’ boycott and all the latest news

The CISF on Tuesday beefed up security arrangements at the Indira Gandhi International airport after a banned outfit named ‘SFJ’ called for obstruction of two Air India flights from Delhi to London scheduled on Thursday (HT photo)

Security ramped up at IGI airport after banned outfit calls for flights’ boycott

The Delhi Police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday beefed up security arrangements at the Indira Gandhi International airport after a banned outfit named ‘Sikhs for Justice’ (SFJ) called for obstruction of two Air India flights from Delhi to London scheduled on Thursday. Read More

Gurjar protests intensify in Rajasthan

Members of the Gurjar community intensified their agitation seeking reservation in jobs and education in Rajasthan for the third straight day on Tuesday, disrupting both rail and road traffic, even as the state government said that its doors were open for talks with the agitating members. Read More

US Election 2020: Doordarshan rolls out 14-hour live coverage

Doordarshan (DD) is rolling out a 14-hour live coverage of the ongoing US Presidential elections in the public broadcaster’s bid to expand its global footprint.DD has enlisted 22 guests, reporters on the ground, as the pubcaster aims to cover the election – held once in four years -- from coast to coast, people familiar with the matter said. Read More

US Presidential Election 2020: Trump and Biden in a close fight in key states Florida, Texas

Polls have closed in key states of the US as the world watches a political spectacle unfold. The first projections of election results have begun to trickle in.While Republican candidate and incumbent President Donald Trump is seeking a return to office for a second term, Democrat leader Joe Biden has campaigned aggressively to grab the White House seat. Read More

Govt: Over 1 million Covid-19 warriors trained

India has digitally trained 1.36 million Covid-19 warriors so far that are managing Covid-19 outbreak in the country. The online platform, Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) platform and Covid Trainings, started functioning in April, and one of the aim of the programme was to train the frontline workers in managing the outbreak. Read More

‘Don’t think it is possible that Ravi Shastri was unaware about Rohit Sharma’s situation’: Virender Sehwag ‘doesn’t agree’ with India head coach

The controversy over Rohit Sharma not getting selected for the Australia tour saw a new twist on Tuesday when the right-handed batsman stepped out to play for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. Rohit was kept out of the three India squads because he was believed to injured, but the batsman at the toss said that he is ‘fit’. Read More

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi says he was forbidden to repeat controversial ‘paagal aurat’ line

Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal from the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, became the subject of memes with his iconic line - “Aye, paagal aurat (Crazy woman)!” However, in a recent chat, he revealed that the line stirred up a controversy. Read More

Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, tweeted a video of himself dancing to the classic song YMCA by Village People. The caption on the video said ‘POTUS knows how to close a show’. The video contained clippings from various campaign rallies showing Trump dancing on stage. Watch