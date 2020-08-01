News updates from Hindustan Times: Monthly sero survey to map Covid-19 trend in Delhi begins today and all the latest news

A medical personnel collects a blood sample during a serological survey at Tis Hazari in New Delhi on July 1, 2020. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo )

Delhi to conduct sero surveillance from today to map Covid-19 trend

Serological survey for Covid-19 in Delhi will begin from Saturday, health minister Satyendar Jain said. describing the process a technical one but significant in the fight against the disease. Read more

‘US tested 60 mn, India at 11 mn’, says Trump to improve standing on Covid-19

President Donald Trump is fighting back against criticism of his administration’s handling of the Covid-19 epidemic. And he has zeroed in on India for comparison to make him look good. Read more

Chidambaram terms extension of Mehbooba Mufti’s detention abuse of law, calls for immediate release

In a series of tweets, the former Union finance minister questioned how former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who he said is a “protected person under security guard round the clock”, can be a threat to public safety. Read more

‘Incomparable contribution to freedom movement’: Amit Shah’s tribute to Lokmanya Tilak on 100th death anniversary

Remembering freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his hundredth death anniversary, Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Tilak dedicated his entire life to India’s freedom struggle. Read more

Netflix now lets you watch content faster or slower as you want

Netflix has started rolling out playback controls for Android users. The streaming started testing this feature last year. Netflix will start testing playback controls for its iOS and web app soon. Read more

‘He learned by himself’: Kapil Dev names the most hardworking player he has seen

Kapil lauded Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan and called him the hardest working player he has seen. Read more

Kartik Aaryan shares his favourite moment from Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara

Kartik Aaryan on Friday watched Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara all over again. He shared what was for him the most touching moment from the film. Read more

Shashi Tharoor shares note Rabindranath Tagore wrote to Jawaharlal Nehru after reading his autobiography

Shashi Tharoor, MP for Thiruvananthapuram, took to Twitter on July 30 to post an image which encapsulates the essence of nostalgia. The picture dates back to 1936, according to the tweet. Read more

Maruti returns to monthly sales of over a lakh in July; 88.2% rise over June

Maruti Suzuki on Saturday informed it had sold a total of 108,064 units in the month of July, including one lakh units in the domestic market itself. Read more

Here’s how to be a good friend, spend time together and more this Friendship Day

Friends are the families we choose and they’re always around when you need them -- whether it is to share a joke, a piece of gossip, or even to lighten our mood in stressful moments. One can always count on them, and at the same time be grateful for all the love. Read more

‘TikTok may be banned in US,’ says President Donald Trump

The United States may ban Chinese-video sharing app TikTok, said President Donald Trump, amidst rising tensions between Beijing and Washington on a range of issues. Watch