Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 17:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A research scientist works inside a laboratory of India’s Serum Institute, the world’s largest maker of vaccines.

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other updates from Hindustan Times.

Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India

A day after the Serum Institute of India (SII) was issued a show cause notice by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), it said it was pausing Covid-19 vaccine trials in the country. Read more.

4th day of Delhi Metro service resumption, Magenta, Grey lines from tomorrow: All you need to know

On Thursday, three days after the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation resumed its services in a phase-wise manner, the total ridership of Delhi Metro was approximately 47,600 between 7 am to 11 am. Read more.

Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank



Pakistan is the main force nurturing the drive to create a ‘so-called Khalistan’ or independent homeland for Sikhs and the extremists backed by Islamabad pose serious threats to India and Canada, according to a report by a leading Canadian think tank. Read more.



Half lotus pose is best for ‘connecting with inner universe’ and Rakul Preet Singh shows how

Brushing aside our mid-week blues in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh gave a glimpse of her morning yoga session and our motivation to hit the grind is lit. The diva not only gave fans a sneak-peek into her morning meditation but also shared the key to make “the soul speak”. Read more.

France committed to Make in India initiative: Florence Parly at Rafale ceremony

While speaking at the induction of five Rafale aircraft into the Indian Air Force, French Defence minister Florence Parly said India will have an edge over the entire region in defending its people with the induction of Rafale fighter jets. She said India and France are writing a new chapter in defence ties. Watch the full video for more.

Northern Californian skies turn orange amidst wildfires, netizens share pictures

Smoke from raging wildfires, called ‘The North Complex Fire’, in Northern Californian blanketed certain parts of the region turning the sky orange. Many netizens took to Twitter to share pictures of the eerie-looking skyline, including Former US President Barack Obama. Read more.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Sep 10, 2020 14:42 IST
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
Sep 10, 2020 15:43 IST
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Sep 10, 2020 16:10 IST
Magenta, Grey lines of Delhi metro start tomorrow: All you need to know
Sep 10, 2020 17:33 IST

latest news

Peak power demand back to normal, surpasses last year level
Sep 10, 2020 17:30 IST
Patna municipal staff on strike as city battles Covid and water logging
Sep 10, 2020 17:29 IST
World champ England still the benchmark in ODIs, says Finch
Sep 10, 2020 17:28 IST
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, CM Yogi calls for special attention to 4 districts
Sep 10, 2020 17:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.