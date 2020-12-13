News updates from Hindustan Times: Sharad Pawar sought amendment to farm law for benefit of farmers, says Sanjay Raut and all the latest news

Pawar, while he was the Union agriculture minister in the UPA dispensation, wrote to various chief ministers of states seeking amendment to the APMC Act, facilitating the entry of private sector. (HT Photo)

Pawar sought amendment to farm law for farmers benefit: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday defended Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar for actively pushing States to amend the APMC Act when he was the Union agriculture minister under UPA-2 rule. Raut said Pawar's intentions were then aligned with farmers' welfare and claimed that in 2010, corporates had not entered farming in a big way.

There will be ‘Hindu raj’ in Bengal, says BJP MP Pragya Thakur, calls Mamata Banerjee ‘frustrated’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pragya Thakur, while reacting to the attack on party chief JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal, said that chief minister Mamata Banerjee is "frustrated" because her rule is about to end. The controversial MP from Bhopal added that the BJP will win the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in West Bengal next year, and that 'Hindu Raj' will prevail in the state.

TMC workers attack BSF jawan in Bengal, call him ‘insane’

Workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal's Murshidabad district allegedly beat up a BSF jawan on Friday evening and branded him insane. The victim's family lodged a police complaint; however, no one has been arrested till the reports came in last.

Salman Khan attends bodyguard’s birthday celebrations, but refuses to eat cake. Watch video

Actor Salman Khan participated in the birthday celebrations of one of his bodyguards on Saturday, and a video from the party is being widely shared online. The video showed the bodyguard, Jaggi, offering a piece of birthday cake to Salman, but the actor refusing to eat it.

India vs Australia: Past glory does not matter to me, says Cheteshwar Pujara

"Aren't you bored of batting now?" Nathan Lyon's dig at Cheteshwar Pujara sounded more like a plea when it was caught on the stump microphone. It wasn't what you would expect from the premier off-spinner but this was an Australia team working on language skills on way to shedding the win-at-all-cost mentality.

Anushka Sharma redefines maternity fashion in pink satin spaghetti strap dress

Maternity fashion is no more about baggy clothes and ill-fitting outfits. Bollywood divas Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan are confirming the same to all the expecting mothers out there and telling everyone that it is okay to flaunt your baby bump in some of the most stunning ensembles.

Maruti Suzuki set to re-enter diesel segment next year: Sources

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is looking to enter the diesel segment once again next year as the vertical continues to draw a lot of customers especially in the high selling SUV and multipurpose vehicle segments, as per industry sources.

Better late than never? Magazine due back in 1975 finally returned to Canadian library

There are two types of people in the world. Some set a reminder on all of their calendars to notify them about the return of anything they've borrowed from the library. Then there are some who only remember that they've borrowed something from the library for as long as they are reading, watching or listening to it.

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue defaced in US by Khalistanis in protest against farm laws