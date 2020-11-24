News updates from Hindustan Times: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik raided by Enforcement Directorate and all the latest news

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning carried out searches at premises linked to Thane-based Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik. (PTI)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik raided by Enforcement Directorate, his party says it’s politics

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning carried out searches at 10 locations including premises linked to Thane-based Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik. The raids are being conducted at multiple places in Mumbai and Thane in connection with a money laundering case. Read more

Cyclone Nivar to make landfall on Wednesday evening, Tamil Nadu braces for storm

The deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a cyclonic storm, Nivar, and it hovered 450 km southeast of Chennai, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Tuesday. Read more

‘They are grown-ups’: Allahabad HC cancels case against Muslim man by wife’s parents

Allahabad High Court has thrown away a case filed against a Muslim man by the parents of his wife, who converted from Hinduism to Islam last year to marry him. The right to choose a partner irrespective of caste, creed or religion is intrinsic to the constitutional right to life and personal liberty, the high court held. Read more

Maruti expands its subscribe-a-new-car program to four more cities

Maruti Suzuki is backing its subscription plans to find more and more takers and on Tuesday, announced it is now available in four more cities in the country. The new cities include Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Read more

‘Arre yaar!’: Kid’s adorable tantrums during haircut is winning tweeple. Watch

A trip to the barber was not quite the pleasant visit for many in childhood. After some brief struggle, cajoling and promises of ice cream and chocolates, one’s parents had to take them for the dreaded action. If you’re someone who had a flashback after reading these lines, then this video shared on Twitter will definitely leave you with a smile on your face. Watch here

Masked Ananya Panday returns from Dubai decked in limited edition Louis Vuitton worth over Rs 4 lakh, Rs 3k Playboy joggers. SEE PICS

Ananya Panday decided to treat herself to a little holiday after the release of her latest Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter (on an OTT platform). Read more

Sonakshi Sinha soaks in the Maldives sun in a lacy swimsuit-lavender floppy hat

As soon as Sonakshi Sinha landed in the island country, the Dabangg star shared oh-so-stunning pictures from the Maldives beach in a sultry swimsuit and a personalized hat which instantly amped up our vacay goals. Read more

Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy dies at 55 from kidney ailment

Actor Ashiesh Roy has died at the age of 55 at his home in Mumbai. The actor, who had appeared in TV shows and films in his long career, was suffering from a kidney ailment for a long time. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘If India don’t succeed in ODIs, T20Is, they will get smoked in Tests 4-0,’ says Michael Clarke

India are set to face one of their biggest tests this year when they take on Australia. The series is set to kick off with the first ODI taking place in Sydney this Friday. Fans are keeping their eyes on who will be the playing combination in the first ODI - and also wondering what role the conditions in Sydney and bio-bubble have on the game. Read more