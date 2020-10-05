News updates from Hindustan Times: Shiv Sena reacts to AIIMS report in Sushant Singh Rajput case and all the latest news

A group of people marching from Terminal 2 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to Jantar Mantar with a banner demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, in New Delhi (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘We’re speechless if CBI probe isn’t trusted’: Sena after AIIMS report on Sushant

Days after a panel of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) looking into the autopsy report of Sushant Singh Rajput ruled out murder, Shiv Sena on Monday said that it was “speechless” if people still questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI’s) probe into the case. Read more

GST Council meeting starts, spotlight on compensation to states

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, chaired by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, got underway on Monday in Delhi. Apart from Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister of state (MoS) for finance Anurag Thakur and finance ministers of states and Union territories (UTs) are also attending the virtual meeting. Read more

Indian foreign secretary, army chief meet Aung San Suu Kyi

Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane met Myanmar’s state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi for talks on taking forward bilateral relations in a wide range of areas. Read more

IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis etch their name in elite IPL list with 181-run stand

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis ensured that Chennai Super Kings scrapped their losing streak in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League on Sunday. CSK had lost their last 3 matches and were heading on a downward slope. But Watson and du Plessis rose to the occasion against Kings XI Punjab and secured a 10-wicket victory for CSK. Read more

Bobby Deol says he was supposed to play Akshay Kumar’s role in Ajnabee: ‘This industry is ruthless’

calling the film industry ‘ruthless’, has said that projects he set up were taken away from him in the past. The actor in recent years has been making a steady comeback into the mainstream, and has spoken frankly about dropping out of the limelight for several years. Read more

‘Never knew you made out while watching Shah Rukh Khan’s films’: Ekta Kapoor on reviewing Tahira Kashyap’s book ‘The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman’

Putting fans rising anticipation to rest, Juggernaut Books is all set to drop Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s fourth book, The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman and television producer-director Ekta Kapoor cannot stop gushing over it. Read more

Tweeple were asked to name a dish they couldn’t understand why others liked. Here are the answers

When it comes to food, everyone has their own preferences. Some like a specific dish prepared in a certain way. Others may have their choices in terms of what dish goes best with which other item. However, there are some dishes that are enjoyed by many and there will still be those who don’t like them at all. Read more

India’s active Covid cases hit first-ever plateau; Mecca reopens after curbs

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; India’s Covid active cases hit first-ever plateau; govt targeting 400-500 million vaccine doses by July ’21; Mecca reopens after curbs over Covid-19. Watch the full video for more. Watch