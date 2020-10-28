News updates from Hindustan Times: Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces memorial for Padmavati ahead of MP assembly bypolls and all the latest news

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a function organised by the Rajput community in Indore announced the inclusion of a chapter on Padmavati in the school syllabus. (Raj K Raj/HT file PHOTO )

Ahead of MP assembly bypolls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces memorial for Padmavati

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced a memorial to be built in Bhopal to commemorate legendary queen Padmavati. Read more

Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April

The Indian Air Force’s strike capability is set for a boost with 16 omni-role Rafale jet fighters to be inducted into the Golden Arrows squadron by April 2021 and with France’s biggest jet engine maker Safran ready to make fighter engines and ancillaries in India, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Read more

Facebook India policy head quits after row over content

Facebook’s South Asia public policy director Ankhi Das resigned from her post on Tuesday, the social media company said, weeks after the executive emerged at the centre of a controversy for purportedly acting in a politically partisan manner to aid BJP. Read more

Air quality improves marginally in NW India, shifts to ‘poor’ category

Air pollution levels have fallen marginally in most parts of north-west India on Wednesday, as moderate winds helped with dispersion the previous day. On Wednesday morning, Delhi, Baghpat, Ambala, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, etc;, which had recorded “very poor” air on Tuesday, showed a marginal improvement and graduated to “poor” category, despite stubble burning in Punjab. Read more

India vs Australia: Adelaide to host Day-Night Test, ODIs and T20Is in Sydney and Canberra

The fixtures for the much-anticipated India’s tour of Australia have been announced with Cricket Australia confirming that the Adelaide Cricket Ground will host the first Day-Night Test between the two teams starting December 17. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, fearing arrest by CBI, request Bombay HC for early hearing

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters -- Priyanka and Meetu Singh -- who’ve been named in an FIR by Rhea Chakraborty, have requested the Bombay High Court for an early hearing of their petition, fearing arrest. Read more

Trump’s website briefly defaced, promoted crypto scam

One of Donald Trump’s campaign websites, donaldjtrump.com, was briefly made to look like it had been seized by law enforcement Tuesday, an effort that appeared to be part of a cryptocurrency scam. Read more

How growing India-US proximity is spooking China: Military, diplomatic aspects

After signing the crucial BECA pact with India, Mike Pompeo & Mark Esper said that they stand with India against as it confronts threats to their sovereignty and liberty from China. The pact will provide Indian forces sensitive data from American military satellites. Watch Here