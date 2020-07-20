News updates from Hindustan Times: SOG serves notice to Union minister Shekhawat, directs him to record statement and all the latest news

The leaked audiotapes purportedly contained elaborate conversations between a rebel Congress lawmaker and others, including one Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who could be heard discussing strategies to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan. (File photo)

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat served notice, directed to record statement

The special operations group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has served a notice to Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for his alleged bid to destabilise the Ashok Gehlot-led government and directed him to record his statement, an official said. Read more

Daily new Covid-19 cases drop in Delhi, CM Kejriwal says ‘don’t be complacent’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal highlighted the work done by his government in checking the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), but said the people should not be complacent. He said on Twitter that the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, is very unpredictable so it’s better to stay safe. Read more

Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh tests positive for Covid-19

Aslam Shaikh, the guardian minister for Mumbai, who also other portfolios such as textiles, port, and fisheries, has tested coronavirus diease (Covid-19) positive.The Congress lawmaker announced his health condition on Monday morning via a tweet and said that he is asymptomatic and has isolated himself at home. Read more

UK orders 90 Million vaccine doses from Pfizer, Valneva

The UK has signed agreements to buy 90 million doses of vaccines in development by drugmakers including Pfizer Inc., BioNTech SE and Valneva SE. The government said it has secured access to three different vaccine candidates, and it’s setting up a program seeking 500,000 volunteers to participate in clinical trials. Read more

‘A talent getting wasted’: Former cricketer Kirti Azad on India batsman

Ever since he arrived on to the scene, Rishabh Pant has been the talk of the town. The India wicketkeeper-batsman was pegged to be the player who could replace former India captain MS Dhoni in the team. As a young cricketer, Pant has all the qualities which Dhoni had in his young age. Read more

Phone Bhoot first look: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter collaborate for horror comedy

Phone Bhoot, a horror-comedy starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, has been announced. The first look of the film which sees the trio dressed in tuxedos and with a surprised expression on their face was released on Monday. Read more

Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch on July 30: Specs, features and more

Samsung has announced the launch date for Galaxy M31s in India. Galaxy M31s will launch in India on July 30, and the smartphone will be available on Amazon India.The teaser page for Galaxy M31s on Amazon India is live revealing the smartphone’s design. Read more

The cat is out of ‘The Hat’: Singer Ed Sheeran rumoured to be mysterious Suffolk artist

For months now, the people of Suffolk have been wondering about the mysterious street artist, ‘The Hat’, who leaves their artwork outside of businesses, pubs and cafés for people to find and donate to charity. Recent updates have led people to speculate that ‘The Hat’ is indeed the singer and songwriter, Ed Sheeran, who is a resident of Suffolk. Read more

Watch: India’s Covid cases cross 1.1 million, AIIMS to start Covaxin trial this week