News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Some young leaders think their personal interests bigger than those of party’, says Ashok Gehlot and all the latest news

‘Some young leaders think they are superior to high command’: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan's embattled chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused a few young leaders of putting their personal interests above the party's leading to problems. In an interview to HT, Gehlot, an old guard in the Congress party, said the party should strictly follow "whatever the high command decides for the betterment of the country and the party".

Awaiting trials success, UK seals early access to 3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates

Britain's business secretary Alok Sharma on Monday announced that the UK would get early access to 90 million doses of three promising Covid-19 vaccine candidates, including the one developed at the University of Oxford, whose initial results are due to be released later.

‘Will see if political social distancing is done’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan

Barely days after the date for the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was finalised, the Shiv Sena said that it will see if "political social distancing" is followed in invitations to various people, including Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Sena chief does not need an invitation to visit Ayodhya.

‘He got Wagner out with a couple’: How R Ashwin’s carrom ball inspired NZ spinner Mitchell Santner

There is no doubt in anyone's mind that Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the best off-spinners in the modern age. His carrom ball has also proved quite useful for him over the years, and this variation of his inspired New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner during a Test match between the two countries in 2016.

Watch: Asymptomatic Covid patients organise flash mob at care centre in Karnataka

Asymptomatic covid positive patients organised a flash mob in Karnataka. The flash mob was organised at a Covid centre in Bellary where the patients have been admitted at the care centre. Watch the video

Mumbai Police Commissioner posts #EverythingIsACake related tweet to share this message

If you spend any time on social media, chances are you already know that cakes have taken over Internet by being everything. The videos have also promoted the meme trend 'Everything is cake'. Now, using that same reference, Mumbai's Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh has shared an important message that everyone should take note of.

Somvati Amavasya 2020: Masked devotees celebrate around India amid coronavirus

The third Monday of the Hindu Sawan month marks Somvati Amavasya, and devotees celebrated with masks and social distancing in place, in most places, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Anupam Kher’s mother ‘declared healthy’ by hospital after Covid-19 treatment, to be under home quarantine

Anupam Kher has shared an update about his mother, Dulari Kher, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Snapchat rolls out Snap Minis for all users globally

Snap Minis are rolling out globally for all Snapchat users on Android and iOS. Snap Minis were first unveiled at the Snap Partner Summit last month.