News updates from Hindustan Times: Southwest monsoon advances further, rainfall to continue in at least 4 states, says IMD and all the latest news

IMD had on Sunday declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai and remaining parts of Maharashtra. (Pratham Gokhale/HT file photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Southwest monsoon has advanced further, rains to continue in at least 4 states: IMD

Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Diu, some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of east Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. Read more

Increase Covid-19 testing capacity, Delhi govt orders labs

The Delhi government on Monday ordered private and government laboratories to work at full capacity and increase their scale of testing for Covid-19, according to ANI. According to the order, private labs will have to give results within 48 hours. Read more

60-year-old man is Chandigarh’s sixth Covid-19 casualty; city’s positive case count reaches 355

A 60-year-old man from Bapu Dham colony, who was admitted at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 on June 12, died of Covid-19 on Monday. He is the city’s sixth Covid-19 fatality. The city’s positive case count is 355 out of which 54 are active cases. Read more

‘Can’t forget those at home’: UK’s loneliness minister on writing letters

The UK’s minister for loneliness - described as the world’s first such minister - on Monday asked people to consider writing to the lonely amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.The portfolio was created by former Prime Minister Theresa May, when she appointed the first such minister in January 2018. Read more

Virat Kohli has won nothing as a leader: Gautam Gambhir

When it comes to achieving personal milestones, India captain Virat Kohli has achieved plenty. The right-hander has registered 27 Test hundreds, and 43 ODI hundreds. He has scored over 11000 runs in the ODIs, and many believe Kohli could be the one to reach or surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s feat of 100 international centuries. Read more

‘Bollywood is not a family’: Gulshan Devaiah reacts to industry turning its back on Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has rejected the theory that Bollywood is a ‘family’. He was reacting to a statement by actor Meera Chopra, in which she’d apologised on behalf of the film industry for not standing by Sushant Singh Rajput. Read more

Watch | Rifle in one hand, milk packet in the other: RPF constable’s humane gesture to help distressed mother

A video of Railway Police Force (RPF) constable Inder Singh Yadav running after a Shramik Special train to help a distressed mother went viral, and showed that heroes are all around us. “As a father of two daughters, I couldn’t see a parent in pain,” Yadav says. Read more

Video of kids enjoying on makeshift seesaw in Madhya Pradesh village wins praise. Watch

When it comes to resourcefulness, these kids in a village in Madhya Pradesh deserve full marks. A video shows these children having a gala time on a makeshift seesaw they put together using just two logs. Their video is winning them a ton of praise on Twitter. Read more

Watch| ‘Dragged me from Indian side…’: Bihar man recounts Nepal firing incident