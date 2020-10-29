News updates from Hindustan Times: Southwest monsoon has withdrawn; northeast monsoon has commenced, says IMD and all the latest news

There is a significant reduction in rainfall activity over most parts of the country, which led the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to announce the withdrawal of monsoon. (Sonu Mehta/HT file PHOTO)

Southwest monsoon has withdrawn; northeast monsoon has commenced: IMD

Monsoon withdrew from the country on Wednesday (October 28) after a delay of 13 days, as compared to October 15, its normal cut-off date. The country recorded 7% of excess rainfall between October 1 and 28. Read more

What Mike Pompeo’s attack on China tells us about India’s new approach

Chinese diplomats in New Delhi and Beijing went on overdrive on Wednesday, launching sharp counterattacks on the United States after secretary of state Mike Pompeo promised to support India in its confrontation with China after the India-US 2+2 strategic dialogue. Read more

Social distancing goes for a toss at Delhi’s markets in festive season

A security guard with a face shield screened with a thermal scanner every visitor entering a popular saree shop at the Lajpat Nagar central market and limited the number of clients to 10 at any given point of time, diligently keeping count on a register. Read more

‘If he’s unwell, what is he doing inside the stadium,’ Virender Sehwag questions Rohit Sharma’s omission from Australia tour

Rohit Sharma’s injury has become a huge topic of discussion after the Indian opener was not included in the squads for India’s upcoming tour of Australia. While there has been no clarity or statement about the nature of his injury from his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, the BCCI in its official release for the squad announcement had mentioned that Rohit and fast bowler Ishant Sharma will be monitored by the board’s medical team. Read more

Ameesha Patel says she feared for her life on Bihar campaign trail: ‘I could have been raped and killed’

Actor Ameesha Patel has said that she feared for her life while campaigning for an LJP candidate in Bihar recently. Ameesha said that her experience was like a ‘nightmare’. The actor had said that she had no choice but to ‘play along’ till she safely reached Mumbai, and even after returning, received ‘threatening’ phone calls. The leader, Lok Janshakti Party’s Prakash Chandra, has denied the allegations. Read more

Recall woes grow for Toyota, 5.8 million units potentially affected worldwide

Toyota is adding 1.5 million US vehicles to recalls from early this year to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall. The company says the latest recall brings the total to 5.8 million Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles that need to be repaired worldwide. Read more

NASA’s ‘Pumpkin Space Latte’ pic taken from space shows this place. Can you name it?

“Wow, it’s incredible,” that’s probably what you’ll be inclined to say for this “pumpkin space latte” picture shared by NASA. Taken from space, this amazingly stunning picture shows a place on Earth. Can you name it, though? Read more

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets

Suryakumar Yadav smashed 79* runs in 43 balls, as Mumbai Indians chased down the total of 165 set up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi in 19.1 overs with 5 wickets to spare. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah registered figures of 3/14 to restrict RCB to 164/6 in 20 overs. Watch here