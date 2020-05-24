News updates from Hindustan Times: Spike in Covid-19 cases in eastern UP, all 75 districts affected and all the latest news

Daily wage labourers gathered at a city crossing in search of employment after relaxation in lockdown norms in the fourth phase, in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Spike in Covid-19 cases in eastern Uttar Pradesh, all 75 districts affected

India saw its biggest spike of Covid-19 cases on Sunday with 6,767 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 1,31,868. The number of Covid-19 cases saw a spike in Uttar Pradesh too, with the state’s tally reaching 6,017. Read more

‘11 rail passengers from Mumbai test positive for Covid-19 in Goa, active cases at 50’: State health minister

Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that 11 passengers who arrived from Mumbai on Saturday via Rajdhani Express have been reported positive for Covid-19. With fresh Covid-19 infections, the number of active coronavirus cases in Goa has jumped to 50, Rane said in a tweet. Read more

Another tiger carcass found in Assam’s Kaziranga; fourth death this year

Authorities in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park have found the carcass of a semi-adult male, taking the number of tiger deaths in the park to four this year. P Sivakumar, director of the park, said the carcass of the two-year-old tiger was found in the Burapahar range of the 430 sq km park, the biggest habitat of one-horned rhinos in the world. Read more

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial opens today in Jerusalem court

The corruption trial of Benjamin Netanyahu opens on Sunday in a Jerusalem court, where he will become the first serving Israeli prime minister to face criminal prosecution, in a case he calls a political witch-hunt. Read more

Reliance’s JioMart website goes live, expands services to more cities

Reliance Jio has launched its new e-commerce portal, JioMart, and started accepting orders in dozens of metropolitan cities amid the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

‘Take stress out of Virat Kohli’s life’: Former India pacer bats for Rohit Sharma as captain in T20Is

Former India fast bowler Atul Wassan believes India should consider having split captaincy as leading the team across all three formats could be a load on one single player. Virat Kohli currently leads India in Tests, ODIs and in T20Is as well. Read more

Apple’s AirPods Studio headphones may launch next month during WWDC conference

We have heard a lot about Apple’s over the ear headphones (tipped as AirPods Studio) in the past few months. From its interchangeable components to price, the leaks and analysts have predicted it all. Read more

People urging Hrithik Roshan to watch a dance video to hug curtain impressing Anand Mahindra, best viral videos of the week

The Internet is a place which, among other things, is a treasure trove for all sorts of viral videos. While some of these videos may make you gasp in wonder, others will leave you emotional and teary-eyed. Read more

Eid 2020: Muslims share how coronavirus lockdown will affect their holy celebrations

UAE-based software engineer Fariyal Shaikh shows me a picture of her six-year-old Ayesha’s henna, “She asked for Corona 2020 and Ana (from Disney’s Frozen) for henna this time, so I bought a stencil.’’ Read more

Watch: Rejected by several hospitals, 73-yr-old woman recovers from Covid-19 in Mumbai