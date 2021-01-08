Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: Srinagar-Jammu road remains closed due to snowfall and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 12:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Stranded trucks stand in a line following the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway, on the outskirts of Jammu, India. (AP)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Srinagar-Jammu national highway closed for 6th day

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway continued to remain closed for traffic on Friday. Flight operations were resumed at the Srinagar airport on Thursday but people faced problems due to traffic jams on the airport road and adjacent highways. Read more

PETA urges Tamil Nadu government to withdraw jallikattu order

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw the order to conduct jallikattu (bull taming sport) citing a letter written by 52 doctors from across the country. Read more

‘PM Modi should take first shot of Covid-19 vaccine’: Tej Pratap Yadav



Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav joined the growing voices of opposition leaders who are against taking the coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine shot when it becomes available in the country. Read more



4 wickets, stunning run out of Steve Smith: Ravindra Jadeja, the ‘MVP’ of India does it again

Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show as India bowled Australia out for 338 to stage a strong comeback on Day 2 of the India vs Australia third Test in Sydney. Read more

Samantha Akkineni reveals new hobby for the New Year with mind blowing clip

Most people make resolutions, try new things and have new hobbies in the New Year. Samantha Akkineni also belongs to this group. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan’s fanmade family portrait with Gauri, Aryan, Suhana, AbRam and his parents goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan lost his parents very early, even before he could become a Bollywood star. While both his parents couldn’t see him attain super stardom or become a father to three kids, a fan art shows all of them in one frame. Read more

Drone captures dolphins ‘showing off to their buddies’. Watch amusing video

It is always fascinating to watch the videos which showcase the gorgeous creations of nature. Case in point, this video involving a pod of dolphins. Read more

Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall

Amid heavy snowfall, Army troops helped a pregnant woman in Kupwara reach hospital by carrying her for about 2 km in knee-deep snow before she could be driven to a hospital. Watch here

Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
by Shishir Gupta
Ahead of talks, govt says hopeful of resolving farmers’ issues
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
2020 one of warmest years on record, despite cooling La Nina effect: Study
by Jayashree Nandi
India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists, sponsors
by Rezaul H Laskar

PM Modi condoles death of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s niece Chitra Ghosh
by HT Correspondent
Woman wears same black dress for 100 days in a row, impresses people
by Trisha Sengupta
Muzaffarpur minor gang rape accused arrested after multiple raids
by Ajay Kr Pandey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Serena’s husband gives befitting reply to billionaire who body-shammed her
by Nishtha Grover
