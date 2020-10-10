News updates from Hindustan Times: Statewide bandh in Maharashtra over Maratha quota row today and all the latest news

Maratha Kranti Morcha workers stage a protest against the Supreme Court’s stay on Maratha reservation at Jogeshwari in Mumbai (Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times)

Statewide bandh in Maharashtra over Maratha quota row today

A statewide bandh is being observed in Maharashtra on Saturday, over the quota row. The bandh call has been given by several Maratha outfits; they are demanding restoration of reservation for their community members in jobs and education. Read more here.

Ranvir Shorey on people’s anger about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘People will rave and rant till they feel they have answers’

Ranvir Shorey has opened up about the public’s anger surrounding the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, and said that people should wait until the investigating agencies come up with concrete answers. Read more here.

IPL 2020: ‘As long as he has been playing, he has been inconsistent,’ Kevin Pietersen criticises India youngster

A day after Brian Lara spoke highly of Rishabh Pant for showing improvement in his batting, former England captain Kevin Pietersen has put forward a completely opposite thought regarding the wicketkeeper batsman. Read more here.

Audi Q2 first drive review: When an SUV stands small but dreams big

Audi will officially launch Q2 in India on October 16 but I got a chance to spend an entire day with the baby SUV to find out if this spirited young addition to Audi’s SUV portfolio holds its ground - on its own merit as well as against its siblings. Read more here.

Artist creates pencil sketch of Michael Jordan that looks like a photograph. Watch

A video of an artist named Keegan Hall drawing a picture of the basketball legend Michael Jordan using nothing but pencils has now left people in awe. Read more here.

Watch: IAF achieves new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass