News updates from Hindustan Times: Stranded in Pakistan, Hindus on long-term visas desperate to return to India and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 12:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hindus stranded in Pakistan seek return to India. (HT Photos)

Stranded in Pakistan, Hindus on long-term visas desperate to return to India

In the last week of June, India and Pakistan operated a shuttle service for people stuck on both sides of the border due to the pandemic. Being Indian citizens, the husband and the children returned to Jodhpur but Janta Mali, a Pakistani living in Jodhpur on long-term visa since 2007, was denied permission to travel. Read more here.

Bipasha Basu shows off her incredible physique in social media post

Bipasha Basu has been one of the foremost actors in the industry when it comes to fitness and she has been quite vocal about the importance of strengthening the body and being fit rather than just focusing on a skinny or hourglass figure. Read more here.

Mee Raqsam movie review: A simplistic but warm tale of a father’s love

Mee Raqsam is produced by actor Shabana Azmi, directed by her brother Baba Azmi and is a tribute to their late father Kaifi Azmi. Read more here.

Watch: In acceptance speech, Joe Biden says he will ‘end season of darkness’



Joe Biden officially accepted the presidential nomination of the Democratic Party and vowed to be an ‘ally of the light’ urging Americans to unite to overcome a ‘season of darkness’ that President Donald Trump has cloaked the US for ‘much too long’. Watch.



‘Generations will remember you’: PM Modi sends letter of appreciation to Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni announced their retirement from international cricket on India’s 74th Independence Day. Read more here.

