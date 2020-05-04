News updates from Hindustan Times: Stringent curbs continue at Noida-Delhi border and all the latest news

Lockdown 3.0: Stringent curbs continue at Noida-Delhi border

Stringent restrictions continued to be in place at the Delhi-Gautam Budh Nagar (GBN) border on Monday, the day lockdown 3.0 began in India with area-specific relaxations.GBN district magistrate (DM) Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj tweeted the dos and don’ts of interstate travel on Sunday. Read more.

India lodges ‘strong protest’ over Pakistan SC’s poll order on ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’

India has lodged a strong protest with Islamabad against Pakistan Supreme Court’s order allowing general elections in the so-called “Gilgit-Baltistan” region and asked it to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation. Read more.

Nearly 12,000 Covid-19 patients recover in India, daily testing capacity rises fivefold

The number of coronavirus cases in India has breached the 42,000-mark. On Monday, the Ministry of Health updated the country’s Covid-19 tally at 42,553. 2,553 new infections and 72 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in India. Read more.

US has very ‘conclusive’ report on Covid-19’s China origins, says Trump

President Donald Trump promised a “conclusive” report from the U.S. government on the Chinese origins of the coronavirus outbreak, adding that he has little doubt that Beijing misled the world about the scale and risk of the disease before it became a global pandemic. Read more.

‘Would’ve given my life for him’: Gautam Gambhir narrates Australia series story to credit India legend

That former India opener Gautam Gambhir refers legendary India spinner Anil Kumble as the best captain he has played under, is not a secret anymore. Read more.

Silver Lake-Reliance Jio deal: 5 key things you need to know

US-based private equity firm Silver Lake will invest Rs 5,655.75 crore in Jio platforms, said Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Jio Platforms Limited on Monday. Read more.

Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif: Throwback to the best metallic trends

One of the most dazzling trends of 2019, metallic tones have been on the style radar for a while now and not only for its celebrity-like glamorous appeal but also for its texture and dramatic appeal. Read more.

Ratan Tata takes on fake news again, says didn’t write quote attributed to him

Ratan Tata has once again taken on fakes news by busting a news article falsely attributed to him. In a tweet posted last evening, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons took to Twitter to share a clip of the article and denied saying or writing the quotes attributed to him. “I’m afraid this too, has not been said by me,” he wrote in his tweet. Read more.

Does covid-19 affect children differently, how airports will be different: Top 5 from HT

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top 5 stories you need to know. In today’s episode, Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India, impact of lockdown on India’s economy, effect of covid-19 on children, how airports will be different and more. Watch here.