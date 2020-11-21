News updates from Hindustan Times: Study shows Favipiravir helps in mild to moderate Covid-19 cases and all the latest news

Favipiravir, according to the study, was found to be safe and well tolerated in this study, despite the potential bias for overreporting of TEAEs in open-label trials. (ANI)

Favipiravir helps in mild to moderate Covid-19 cases, reduces treatment time: Study

A study published to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Favipiravir has deduced that the drug has shown positive results in the treatment of mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 disease.The study titled “Efficacy and safety of favipiravir, an oral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase inhibitor, in mild-to-moderate Covid-19: A randomized, comparative, open-label, multicenter, phase 3 clinical trial” was published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases. Read more

Noida, Ghaziabad cap number of wedding attendees to 100

Noida and Ghaziabad - the twin cities bordering national capital Delhi - have re-imposed cap on the number of guests to be invited for weddings. According to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan, the district administration in Noida and Ghaziabad have restricted the number of guests and weddings and other functions to 100. Read more

Obama’s intriguing silence on Pakistan, writes Karan Thapar

One of the most riveting chapters in Barack Obama’s autobiography, A Promised Land, is the last one. It’s the story of the Navy SEAL’s operation to eliminate Osama bin Laden in Pakistan’s Abbottabad in 2011.This chapter, number 27, starts on the 673rd page of this 902-page tome, but if you’re reading from the start it won’t be as daunting to get there as that sounds. Read more

BCCI issues statement following passing of Mohammed Siraj’s father

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) on Saturday issued an official statement after Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Siraj’s father, Mohammed Ghouse, passed away on Friday at the age of 53. The BCCI informed that Siraj was offered the option of flying back for his father’s last rites, but the fast bowler opted to stay back. Read more

Sana Khan turns a princess in white as she marries Surat-based Mufti Anaas, see viral video

Sana Khan, who recently announced her exit from the world of films, has married a Gujarat-based man named Mufti Anaas. A viral video from their low-profile wedding has now surfaced online and shows the bride and groom dressed in white. Read more

Ananya Panday-Gauahar Khan’s Dubai vacay will leave you yearning for a similar Gulf getaway this weekend

he lifting of lockdown restrictions on foreign shores came as a freedom call for B-Town birdies who instantly spread their wings and flew off to much-needed excursion trips after all that hardwork. After her stint as a senior in Bigg Boss 14 and her whirlwind engagement to Zaid Darbar, Gauahar Khan whisked away her fiance and his sister, Anam Darbar, to Dubai while Ananya Panday, whose film Khaali Peeli recently released, too followed suit. Read more

Positive news alert: Karnataka’s first trans-woman doctor, Trinetra, shares her inspiring journey

“Ch*kka, tr*nny, f*ggot, m*ttha, k*jja, and countless other titles were awarded” to her but none of it matters anymore as Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju is now a doctor, that too Karnataka’s first trans-woman to be credited with the post. Read more

At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas

At least 8 people were killed after a barrage of rockets struck different parts of Kabul. Several others were injured in the rocket attack which took place on Saturday. Police said about 23 mortar shells slammed into different parts of the Afghan capital. The salvo slammed into various parts of Kabul including the heavily fortified Green Zone. Watch here