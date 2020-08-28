News updates from Hindustan Times: Supreme Court junks demand to stay Bihar elections due to Covid-19 pandemic and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court junks demand to stay Bihar elections due to Covid-19 pandemic

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan dismissed a PIL filed by a Muzaffarpur resident Avinash Thakur seeking postponement of Assembly elections due in October this year. Read more

‘Paints itself as victim, shelters terrorists’: Jaishankar pans Pakistan

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday criticised Pakistan for portraying itself as a victim of terror while grudgingly acknowledging the presence of wanted terrorists and crime leaders on its territory due to sustained international pressure. Read more

‘He doesn’t understand presidency’: Biden, Harris hit back at Donald Trump

Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for US president, countered President Donald Trump’s attacks on him from the convention with a string of tweets, pointing out the mushrooming Covid-19 cases and infections across the country. Biden held President Trump responsible for the protests that he sought to portray as lawlessness. Read more

IPL 2020: India cricketer among several CSK members to test positive for Covid-19

At least 10 members of the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings contingent which is currently stationed in Dubai have tested positive for Covid-19, making it the first such case among the eight teams which are in UAE for the 2020 Indian Premier League. Read more

Karanvir Bohra, Teejay announce pregnancy: ‘We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again’

TV actors Teejay Sidhu and husband Karanvir Bohra are all set to welcome their third child and shared the news on Instagram. The couple already have four-year-old twin daughters Vienna and Raya Bella. Read more

Overnight oats: Benefits for health, weight loss, and recipes

Even if you are new to the whole fitness scene, chances are one of the first things you hear about are the benefits of eating oats, not just for its health benefits but also how it aids in weight loss. Read more

Dell XPS 13 (2020) review: No space for nonsense

The new laptop joins Dell’s efforts over the years to deliver a highly optimised laptop without demanding more real estate or cutting corners of any sort. We reviewed it. Read more

Watch | ‘Majority students want NEET & JEE as per schedule’: IIT director on protests

A massive row has started over conducting the JEE & NEET exams amid the Covid pandemic. The opposition parties are holding protests to corner the Modi government over the issue. Six non-BJP ruled states have also approached the top court seeking a delay in the examinations. Watch the video here