News updates from Hindustan Times: Supreme Court seeks RBI response on loan interest waiver and all the latest news

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and the RBI to respond to a petition on loan moratorium. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court seeks RBI response on loan interest waiver

The decision of banks to charge interest at a time when there is a moratorium on payment of equated monthly installments or EMIs has come under judicial scanner. The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to respond to a petition which termed such a move as unconstitutional. Read more.

Delhi greenlights 11 containment zones, finds new Covid-19 hotspots

Eleven Covid-19 containment zones have turned green in the national capital Delhi over the last four days, a sign that the steps taken by authorities to curtail the spread of the disease in the coronavirus hotspots were effective in many places, a senior city government official told Hindustan Times. Read more.

‘Not his personal property’: Rahul Gandhi to CM Yogi on permission to hire UP workers

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday described as “absolutely absurd” chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s comment that other states will have to seek his government’s permission to engage workers from Uttar Pradesh, saying people are not his personal property. Read more.

Football will be hard without fans: Robin Singh on possibility of ISL, I-League behind closed doors

In December 2018, India football captain Sunil Chhetri made an emotional appeal on Twitter to the Indian football fans to fill up the stadium after a match against Chinese Taipei at Intercontinental Cup 2018 in Mumbai. Read more.

Salman Khan sends sheer korma ingredients as Eid treat to 5000 families, fans say ‘Love you bhaijaan’

Salman Khan spread some festive cheer on Eid by sending treats to 5,000 underprivileged families amid the coronavirus pandemic. Each special kit given out by Salman contained the ingredients to make sheer korma, an Eid special delicacy. Read more.

Microsoft to continue investing in Skype, new features coming soon

Microsoft has been particularly focused on Teams especially during this lockdown as user activity grew exponentially. Microsoft Skype on the other hand is being overshadowed by Teams. Read more.

Coronavirus pandemic: Are faceprint face masks the latest fashion accessory?

The coronavirus pandemic has brought out the most innovative side of people and has turned the unassuming facemask with its one-dimensional protective purpose into a fashion accessory and a must-have. Read more.

SAV’s supremacy in Bihar board results ends, only 3 out of 41 in top 10

The class 10 board results of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has brought bad news for state’s premiere school, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalay (SAV), which held sway in the top 10 in the last five years. Read more.

How safe is flying? Vistara CCO answers | On The Record

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Vistara Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan. As domestic flights resume in the country after two months, Kannan talks about the safety measures they have adopted amid covid-19 crisis. Kannan also answers queries about compressed cabin air and how much extra time one should add to his/her journey. Watch here.