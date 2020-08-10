News updates from Hindustan Times: Swapna Suresh’s bail rejected in Kerala gold smuggling case, anti-terror law to apply and all the latest news

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh after she was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (PTI)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh’s bail rejected, anti-terror law to apply

Swapna Suresh, the second accused in the Kerala diplomatic gold smuggling case, was denied bail on Monday by the NIA special court in Kochi. The court further added that provisions of the anti-terrror law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), will apply in her case. Read more

Indian Rafales practise mountain night flying for Ladakh in Himachal Pradesh

India’s newly-acquired five Rafale fighters are practising night flying in the mountainous terrain of Himachal Pradesh so that the Golden Arrows squadron with its Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile and SCALP air-to-ground stand-off weapon will be ready if the situation deteriorates on the 1,597 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Ladakh sector, people familiar with the matter said. Read more

‘I’d call him a B-grade actor’: Matthew Hayden recalls sledging episode with Shoaib Akhtar in 2002 Sharjah Test

Matthew Hayden is no stranger to sledging his opponents. The Australian cricket team in the 2000s were known to be master sledgers and used to play mind games on the opposition players to get under their skin. Read more

Google is readying this long-awaited feature for millions of Android users

In last year’s Google IO developer’s conference, the search giant showcased speech transcription feature in Pixel smartphones. This feature found in the Gboard app is now getting an upgrade. Read more

Indian, Vietnamese & Tibetan community hold anti-China protest in Washington

Members of the Indian, Vietnamese and the Tibetan communities held a protest outside the Capitol Hill in Washington against China. Read more

Wine windows from Bubonic plague era make a comeback amid coronavirus pandemic

From the 14th Century to the 18th, the world was undergoing a pandemic not unlike ours, the Bubonic Plague, also known as Black Death, managed to wipe out 1/3 of Europe’s population once the spread began. Read more

Anand Mahindra shares jugaad clip of man powering Tesla car with gas generator. Watch

When one thinks of the word jugaad tons of innovative creations captured in various videos come to mind. Adding to that vast array of videos, one clip shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra has piqued the interest of netizens. Read more