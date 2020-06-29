News updates from Hindustan Times: Syed Ali Shah Geelani resigns as chairman of Hurriyat Conference and all the latest news

In a letter, Geelani 90, said there have been certain issues which forced him to resign. (HT file photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Syed Ali Geelani, 90, resigns as head of Hurriyat Conference

Jammu and Kashmir-based separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, under house arrest since last August, resigned as chairman of Hurriyat Conference on Monday. Read more

‘Price-gouging of India has to stop’: Shashi Tharoor on rising fuel rates

Calling it “ unconscionable”, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday launched a withering Twitter attack on the government over the relentless hike in fuel prices over the past 21 days. The Congress is holding mass protests across the country today over the “unprecedented” rise in petrol and diesel prices. Read more

CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral

Photographs of SA Bobde, the Chief Justice of India, trying a Harley Davidson motorcycle in Maharashtra’s Nagpur are being shared repeatedly on social media. Justice Bobde was seen in a t-shirt and a pair of sneakers on the limited edition Harley Davidson CVO 2020 in his hometown of Nagpur on Sunday. Read more

Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis: Father of Indian statistics, founder of ISI

Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, considered the father of modern statistics in India, founded the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), shaped the Planning Commission and pioneered methodologies for large-scale surveys. Read more

Rahul Dravid asked Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly to not play 2007 T20 World Cup: Lalchand Rajput

The 2007 T20 World Cup was a redefining moment for Indian cricket. A young team led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was captaining the country for the first time, went on to beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the final to win the trophy. Read more

Ratan Rajput says meeting Sushant Singh Rajput’s father gave her hope: ‘He’s different, his words give you energy’

TV actor Ratan Rajput visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna and has shared a video to thank his father for helping her become a stronger person. The actor called Sushant’s father “different” for how he has been holding himself during the time of grief and said that she will be pray that he continues to stay strong. Read more

PUBG Mobile, Truecaller and others found snooping on your iPhone clipboard data

A couple of days ago a popular social media app called TikTok came in the headlines for its suspicious behaviour of snooping on the iPhone’s clipboard. While the company is yet to fix this, a couple of researchers have found additional 53 iOS apps that work in a similar fashion. Read more

Mickey Mouse, Doraemon distribute books, food to children of Mumbai’s slum areas

The coronavirus pandemic may be testing the limits of human will and perseverance, bringing down our spirits and making the possibility of life returning to normal look like a distant dream. Read more

Can you identify the dangerous animal from this zoomed in image?

“You must appreciate that Nature is the finest, biggest and most versatile artist,” this is how a tweet, which has now piqued people’s interest, starts. Shared on Twitter by Dr JK Soni, the tweet is of an image of a dangerous animal. Read more

Watch| Covid-19: Worldwide cases exceed 10 million; India, Brazil new epicenter