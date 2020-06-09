News updates from Hindustan Times: Tablighi Jamaat chief yet to submit his Covid-19 test report to police and all the latest news

Thousands of people, including over 900 foreigners from at least 34 countries, attended the congregation at the Jamaat’s headquarters in Delhi’s Nizamuddin. (HT photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tablighi Jamaat chief yet to submit his Covid-19 test report to police

Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad, who has been booked for holding a weeks-long gathering in March, ignoring guidelines prohibiting meetings of more than a certain number of people, resulting in a jump in coronavirus infections, is yet to submit his Covid-19 test report from a government lab despite being asked to, the Delhi police on Monday. Read more

Canadian PM Trudeau defends decision to attend protest amid Covid-19 curbs

Amid criticism from opposition leaders, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has defended his presence at a ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest despite warning Canadians to avoid large gatherings and supporting restrictions on mass events across the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Google Maps update now shows how crowded is public transport, medical checkpoints and more on Android, iOS

Google is taking some major steps in improving its Maps app with more Covid-19 information, letting travelers know about checkpoints, how crowded public transportation will be, testing center alerts and more. These features are available on both Android and iOS versions of Google Maps but for select countries around the world. Read more

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: See her 10 best family pics with Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor and others

Actor Sonam Kapoor turns 35 years old on Tuesday and to get the celebrations started, we bring you the 10 best pictures from her family album. After spending almost two months away from her parents in Delhi due to the coronavirus lockdown, Sonam returned to Mumbai on Sunday and is ready to ring in her birthday with her family. Read more

Dry fasting: Health benefits, how to do it and why its better than ‘wet’ fasting

As more and more people are becoming health conscious, fasting has become a common method of keeping the body’s fitness up. Fasting has been in practice for centuries and it is only recently that the health benefits of it are being discussed. Read more

On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury talks to Dr Ambarish Satwik, a surgeon at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram hospital, about the infrastructure of hospitals ito combat covid-19. Satwik also calls Delhi government’s decision to station senior nursing officer in hospitals a ‘Kafkaesque’move. Watch to know more

Long road to regaining training peak

With the Windies Cricket Board announcing the squad for a three-Test series in England starting July 8, the wheels have been set in motion. Halted since March 13 due to the pandemic, international cricket will resume with the series, subject to UK government approval. Read more