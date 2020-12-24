Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Tagore’s vision for Visva-Bharati University essence of self-reliant India,’ says PM Modi and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Tagore’s vision for Visva-Bharati University essence of self-reliant India,’ says PM Modi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 13:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at Visva Bharati University, via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI )

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Tagore’s vision for Visva-Bharati University essence of self-reliant India’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Rabindranath Tagore’s vision for the Visva-Bharati University is the basis for the call for a self reliant India, adding that the call was made for the world’s benefit too. Read more

Delhi CM to chair meeting with health minister to review Covid-19 vaccination preparedness

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair a meeting to review preparations for the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the city, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. Read more

Covid-19 and resultant lockdown majorly impacted senior citizens: Survey



The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and the resultant lockdown had a major impact on seniors, with one in three of the seniors spoken to fearing they would contract the disease, shows a survey. Read more



New Covid-19 mutant found in South Africa: What we know so far

Amid concerns over new Coronavirus mutant found in the UK and the rest of the world subsequently rushing to shut their doors to Britain, another variant has now been found, which has links to South Africa. Read more

MCG pitch will suit Indian batsmen more: Darren Lehmann feels India can turn things around against Australia

Agreeing that it will be hard task after lows of Adelaide, former Australia batsman and head coach Darren Lehmann backed India to turn things around in the remaining three Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Read more

Paralympic medalist Blake Leeper cheers on 2-year-old kid learning to walk with prosthetic leg. Watch

An incredibly special moment between a toddler and Paralympic medalist Blake Leeper has now tugged at the heartstrings of many. Read more

Wonder Woman 1984 movie review: Gal Gadot’s goddess-like charm barely saves a wonderless sequel

Judging from the title, there are two things that should have been the focus of Wonder Woman 1984: the Amazonian goddess and the ‘80’s nostalgia that the film most likely wanted to cash on. Read more

Watch: ‘Mamata Banerjee welcomed BJP to Bengal’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
by Sweta Goswami
China targets Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group, orders probe for ‘monopolistic practices’
by Sutirtho Patranobis
Congress delegation meets President, seeks repeal of three farm laws
by Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
Farm laws: Priyanka Gandhi, on her way to meet President, detained
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

J&K DDC polls: Parties begin to woo Independents
by Mir Ehsan
China stocks dip as anti-trust probe into Alibaba hits tech shares
by Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
The pandemic can’t alter Christmas for me: Jennifer Winget
by Kavita Awaasthi
Dogs spread happiness among elderly nursing home residents
by Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.