News updates from Hindustan Times: Four districts in Tamil Nadu under Covid-19 lockdown from today and all the latest news

Tamil Nadu has recorded 2,141 positive cases of coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, pushing up the state’s tally to 52,334. (PTI Photo)

Covid-19: 4 Tamil Nadu districts under lockdown from today, drone monitoring carried out in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government has extended lockdown in four districts to curb a surge in the number of Covid-19 positive cases. These ditricts are Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet. The Covid-19 lockdown will remain in place here till June 30. Read more

Monsoon likely to arrive in Delhi around June 25, says IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said conditions may become favourable for the advancement of southwest monsoon in Delhi and Haryana around June 25 even though it is unlikely to progress further till June 21. Read more

PM Modi to hold all-party meeting on Ladakh face-off today; Mamata to attend, AAP claims not invited

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on the India-China border face-off on Friday. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the Monday night brawl and 19 others have been injured. Read more

Ladakh face-off: Troops deployed on LAC to get body protection suits, batons

The Indian Army has ordered body protective suits and batons for forward troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the focus of current tensions with China, to protect them from assaults by Chinese troops, two officers familiar with the development said on Friday. Read more

Outrage after Bolivian TV broadcasts Covid-19 death

A TV channel sparked controversy in Bolivia on Thursday after it broadcast live the final minutes of a Covid-19 patient’s life while doctors tried desperately to save him. Read more

Apple says no to Facebook Gaming app for the App Store, for the fifth time

Apple has said no to Facebook, for the fifth time, to having their Facebook Gaming app on the Apple App Store. The reason being given is that Facebook Gaming offers users an access to casual games that is out of bounds of Apple’s App Store. Read more

‘Dada, nothing will happen at no. 5’: Former India coach’s advice that turned Sourav Ganguly’s career

Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of the best captains of the Indian cricket team. Under his leadership, the Indian cricket team developed a new attitude, a new energy and dynamism in the early 2000s. Read more

Penguin review: Keerthy Suresh delivers one of her career-best performances in this emotional thriller

Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin, which is the second mainstream Tamil film to directly release on Amazon Prime Video, is one of those thrillers that’s mounted on a very promising idea. Read more

Nagpur Police tweets what tarri poha means to them. Chances are you’ll relate to it

Nagpur Police often takes to Twitter to share various advisory and informative tweets which often receive appreciative comments from people. Their recent tweet, despite being of a different taste, has sparked the same reaction among people and piqued their attention too. Read more