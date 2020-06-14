News updates from Hindustan Times: Tamil Nadu inches closer to 45,000 Covid-19 cases and all the latest news

Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state in India with its Covid-19 cases inching closer to 45,000-mark (ANI )

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tamil Nadu, second worst-hit state, inches closer to 45,000 Covid-19 cases

Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded 1,974 new Covid-19 cases and 38 deaths taking the total case count of the state to 44,661, the state health department said. With Sunday’s cases, the second worst-hit state in India inched closer to the 45,000-mark.

Read more

‘Pakistan on one side, China on another’: Gadkari underlines India’s approach to neighbours

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said India wanted peace and non-violence to guide its relationship with the neighbouring countries and has never attempted to appropriate land belonging to others. Gadkari’s comments come amid tensions with China and Nepal over conflicting territorial claims and an assertion to never compromise India’s pride, made by union defence minister Rajnath Singh earlier today.

Read More

Sushant Singh Rajput had so many plans: Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who directed Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore, said he was in shock after hearing of the actor’s untimely death. Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai on Sunday. While the police have confirmed death by suicide, they have said no ‘note’ has been found. Ironically, his last theatrical release Chhichhore spread awareness about suicide prevention.

Read More

Virat Kohli leads the way as sporting fraternity mourns death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

The sports fraternity on Sunday went into mourning after news broke out that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had reportedly committed suicide. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli said he was shocked to hear the news of Sushant’s demise. “Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends,” tweeted Kohli.

Read More

Redmi Note 9 Pro to Galaxy M30s, here are top smartphones under Rs 15,000

Gone are the days when sub Rs 15,000 phones meant unwieldy devices with a poor set of specifications. Modern budget smartphones are more powerful, offer near-excellent camera and reliable performance. Other elements such as fast charging, bigger battery, and premium phone-like design have become new normal for the category.

Read More

Dad photoshops pics to turn his son into Spider-Man. ‘He’s the real one,’ argues Twitter

A father decided to fulfill his son’s dream of being a Spider-Man. How? With help of imagination and a little touch of photoshop. A tweet, which is now making people say aww, details the story of how this man turned his son into the popular superhero.

Read More

HT Salutes: Goa group counsels & helps migrant workers amid Covid lockdown

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown, the Covid-19 Outreach group in Goa has been helping stranded migrant workers deal with mental stress. Dhruv Goswami, a business strategy consultant, explained the group’s activities which include arrangement of trained counsellors and creation of migrant database. Watch the full video for more.