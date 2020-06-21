Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 tally nears 60k after highest single-day spike in cases and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 tally nears 60k after highest single-day spike in cases and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 21:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Police officers check the documents of a biker in  Chennai during the ‘maximised restricted lockdown’, June 19, 2020. (PTI File )

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Tamil Nadu reports highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, tally nears 60,000

Tamil Nadu, the state with second highest Covid-19 cases in the country, added over 2,500 new infections on Sunday, taking its tally near the 60,000 mark. The southern state reported its highest single-day spike of 2,532 coronavirus cases, according to the state health department.

Read More

‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday posed five questions for the Centre to answer on government’s position on the Indo-China border conflict over the past 6 weeks that peaked with a deadly clash in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley along the LAC on June 15, resulting in 20 casualties among Indian Army soldiers and an unverified number of deaths on the Chinese side .

Read More



In sharp turnaround, Covid-19 growth rate dips to 1.02% in Mumbai’s Dharavi in Jun



The Union health ministry on Sunday said that due to proactive measures adopted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Covid-19 growth rate in Asia’s largest slum, Mumbai’s Dharavi, has dipped to 1.02% in June.



Read  More

Aamir Khan shows off his grey new hairstyle in daughter Ira Khan’s Father’s Day post.

Actor Aamir Khan is celebrating a sweet Father’s Day with his daughter Ira Khan. On Sunday, Ira shared a picture with her dad and he looks quite different from his usual self. What is new about Aamir?

Read More

‘We had a couple of run-ins’: Steve Smith recalls ‘early days’ with Virat Kohli

Australia star cricketer Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli are two of the best batsmen in the world at the moment. While Smith and Kohli are seen at loggerheads on the field when competing for their respective teams, outside the field, the duo hold each other in utmost respect.

Read More

Chinese brands dominate Indian smartphone market and you can’t just boycott them

Earlier this week when Indo-China clashes took place at the LAC where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives, the anti-China sentiment and hatred towards Chinese products spread like wildfire across social media. Users on all the social major platforms talked about boycotting China-based products and going all local. However, the idea is way more difficult to implement when it comes to the Indian smartphone market. Why?

Read More.

International Yoga Day 2020: Here is Sadhguru’s message of ‘self-transformation’ this Yoga Day

Spiritual leader and author, Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as ‘Sadhguru’ in his message for International Yoga Day talked about yoga being “the technology of self-transformation”.

Read More

Swami Ramdev tweets pic of baby elephant ‘doing’ yoga.

Swami Ramdev has shared a picture on Twitter of a baby elephant ‘doing’ yoga . it’s an understatement to say that the picture is cute.

Read More

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

YSRC MP revolts, seeks Centre’s security over threats to life from own party
Jun 21, 2020 21:25 IST
14 ITBP personnel test positive for Covid-19, force now has 58 active cases
Jun 21, 2020 21:25 IST
Chess will not remain an online sport: Emil Sutovsky
Jun 21, 2020 21:24 IST
Monsoon to arrive in Chandigarh on June 25: IMD
Jun 21, 2020 21:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.