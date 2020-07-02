News updates from Hindustan Times: Telangana coal mine workers on strike against Centre’s move to privatise and all the latest news

Telangana coal mine workers on strike against Centre’s move to privatise

The Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS), affiliated to ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the state, also lent support to the strike, but announced that it would take part in the agitation only for one day. Read more

India entitled to compensation, but can’t prosecute Italian marines: UN Court

A UN court ruled on Thursday that India is entitled to compensation in connection with the 2012 killing of two crew members of a fishing boat off the coast of Kerala by Italian marines guarding an oil tanker, an incident that had taken bilateral ties to an all-time low. Read more

Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons

President Donald Trump on Thursday waded right in the middle of India’s dispute with China, asserting that Beijing’s aggressive stance in Ladakh fits with the larger pattern of Chinese aggression in other parts of the world. Read more

China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble

India has shown caution so far even as it has a long list of Beijing indulging in restrictive trade and investment practices such as the imposition of internet censorship through ‘Great Firewall’, restrictions on long-term visa and non-tariff barriers on investments. Read more

Novak Djokovic and his wife test negative for coronavirus

The top-ranked player tested positive for the virus after playing in an exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia amid the pandemic. No social distancing was observed at the matches in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia. Read more

Chinese apps ban brings back focus on Indian ecosystem, privacy

Should India also discuss privacy and data regulations as the focus shifts to the homegrown Indian internet companies? What will it take for the local alternatives to make it big? Read more

Dressed in Dreams: Freida Pinto, Gabrielle Union team up for adaptation of Tanisha C Ford’s critically acclaimed book

The duo are coming together for a series based on the criticially-acclaimed book “Dressed in Dreams: A Black Girl’s Love Letter to the Power of Fashion” by author and culture critic, Tanisha C Ford. Read more

‘Learning with a human feel’: Manish Sisodia’s plan to bridge digital divide

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia spoke on a new plan to bridge to the ‘digital divide’ due to online classes. Sisodia, while speaking about online classes in school, said there is a fear of the digital divide. The deputy CM said students should ‘learn with a human feel’. Watch the video here