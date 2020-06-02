News updates from Hindustan Times: Terrorist trying to infiltrate into India killed in south Kashmir’s Tral and all the latest news

Sections
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 08:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An Indian Army jawan patrolling at the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI file photo)

Terrorist trying to infiltrate into India killed in south Kashmir’s Tral: Army

One terrorist trying to infiltrate into India from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir was killed on Tuesday, the Army said in a statement. Read more

Gilead says Remdesivir Drug helped moderately ill Covid-19 patients

A California biotech company said on Monday that its experimental drug remdesivir improved symptoms when given for five days to moderately ill, hospitalised patients with Covid-19. Read more

Trump threatens to deploy military amid rising protests against police violence



Amid racial unrest across the nation, President Donald Trump on Monday declared himself “the president of law and order” and threatened to deploy the United States military to American cities to quell a rise of violent protests. Read more



Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: Times when Asli Sona proved she has the most badass, edgy style in Bollywood

Lootera actor Sonakshi Sinha is celebrating her 33rd birthday today, and much like the rest of us she too is isolating herself within the confines of her home. Read more

Shortage of beds, bodies piling up at KEM? What Aaditya Thackeray has to say

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Maharashtra’s Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on the opening up of the state. During the interview, Thackeray explained why bodies are piling up at KEM hospital. He also talks about shortage of hospital beds and equipment in Maharashtra. Read more

Stolen Apple iPhones apparently show a message on screen stating that the devices are being tracked

Last year we came across some instances around the globe wherein some people broke in the Apple Store and stole some iPhones among other products. Read more

‘What must be going through that mind of his’: Robin Uthappa says it’s ‘inspiring’ to watch Virat Kohli bat

Robin Uthappa is surprised at Virat Kohli’s ability to switch from one format to another with the minimum of fuss, and calls the Indian captain’s batting approach phenomenal. Read more

