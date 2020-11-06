News updates from Hindustan Times: TMC jibes at Amit Shah after lunch with refugee family and all the latest news

‘Poll gimmick, outsiders’: TMC’s jibes at Amit Shah after lunch with refugee family and statue faux pas

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress party on Friday cornered Union home minister Amit Shah over his visit to a refugee family for lunch and a controversy over the statue of a tribal leader during his two-day visit to the state ahead of the assembly elections next year.

Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group

The United States has revoked the terror tag for the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), an Islamic extremist organization that has been blamed by Beijing for attacks in its western region of Xinjiang. US secretary of state Mike Pompeo signed off on the order removing ETIM from the list of terrorist groups on October 20.

No bail yet for Arnab Goswami, hearing in Bombay High Court to continue tomorrow

There was no immediate relief for Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, arrested in a 2018 abetment of suicide case, on Friday as the hearing on his interim bail plea before the Bombay High Court remained incomplete. A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik said they would continue the hearing on Saturday because of lack of time.

US Election 2020: Joe Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania

Democrat Joe Biden has taken the lead in key battleground state Pennsylvania, where a victory for the former vice president would push him past the threshold of electoral votes needed to win the White House, US media said Thursday.

Manipur’s Gyanendro becomes 1st president of Hockey India from Northeast

Manipur's Gyanendro Ningombam was elected unopposed as the President of Hockey India while former President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad is back in the Hockey India Executive Board after being Elected Unopposed for the Senior Vice President post.

Sara Ali Khan’s lightning-bolt earrings, all-denim look fail to impress, Varun Dhawan rocks Bandhani shirt for Coolie No. 1 promotions

Sara Ali Khan's style is a perfect blend of modern and traditional, and the 25-year-old Love Aaj Kal (sequel) actor can pull off almost any look, except today's. Sara stepped out for the promotions of Coolie No. 1 alongside co-star Varun Dhawan in Mumbai. Sara went for a blue and white denim dress that was oddly reminiscent of an old-timey tennis uniform.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi blasts use of bad language on OTT shows: ‘Do you talk to your parents like that?’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi has slammed OTT platforms for promoting bad language. Admitting that some of the work done on streaming is 'mind-blowing', he said that the use of bad language feels 'unnatural' in an Indian setting.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Reebok has some exclusive kicks so you can dress like a viking

Ubisoft and Reebok are all set to release their first collaborative capsule collection, celebrating the highly anticipated launch of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the next installment in the Assassin's Creed Franchise.

WhatsApp introduces pay feature for India, desi tweeple roll out memes

WhatsApp, after getting a nod from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has rolled out its pay feature for Indian users. The messaging app also took to Twitter to share the news."Starting today, people across India will be able to send money through WhatsApp Money. This secure payments experience makes transferring money just as easy as sending a message," they tweeted.