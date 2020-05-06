News updates from Hindustan Times: TMC roasts Centre over ‘late’ Covid-19 response and all the latest news

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien led his party’s attack on the Centre on Wednesday and blamed it for the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country. (HT PHOTO)

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

TMC roasts Centre over ‘late’ Covid-19 response

West Bengal’s ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday demanded the Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista project in New Delhi be scrapped, alleged that Arogya Setu app was being used for surveillance on people and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre of acting late on the Covid-19 crisis.Read more.

‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri

Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri talks about the government’s mammoth plan to evacuate stranded Indians, coordinating with the states to ensure their quarantine, the resumption of domestic flights and public transport in an interview to Hindustan Times. Read more.

Lab-grown antibodies could block Sars-Cov-2 virus: Scientists

Lab-grown antibodies have been shown evidence of blocking the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the Netherlands and Israel, and could emerge as a critical new tool to stop the spread of the infection.Read more.

Ravi Shastri names Pakistan player who ‘would go to any level to get under your skin’

India head coach Ravi Shastri recently talked about the 1985 World Championship of Cricket in Australia and the battle he engaged in for the Player of the Series award, an Audi 100 sedan, with Pakistan great Javed Miandad. Read more.

When Shah Rukh Khan asked Priyanka Chopra if she’ll marry an actor like him at Miss India pageant, this was her response

Actor and beauty queen Priyanka Chopra has always been the most confident woman in the room, even when she was just 17 years old. Priyanka stood as the first runner-up at 2000’s Miss India beauty pageant and later won the Miss World crown as well. Read more.

How to avoid banking frauds on WhatsApp

Right now, all of us are relying extensively on our smartphones and apps like WhatsApp, Zoom etc to get through this lockdown period and stay in touch with people. As far as daily messages are concerned, for a majority of the people, WhatsApp has become the mainstay. Read more.

From dapper suits to lungis, Irrfan Khan remains one of the most well-dressed men Bollywood ever had

One of the iconic names in Hindi cinema, actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 this year leaving a big void behind and it will never be the same without him. Read more.

Delivery man meets birthday girl, does this to make her day special. Watch

In a story that’ll fill your heart with a warm fuzzy feeling, a small act of kindness from a delivery man turned the birthday of a little girl into an unforgettable celebration. Shared by the girl’s mother on Twitter, the incident is absolutely heartwarming and may leave you teary-eyed. Read more.

‘Arogya Setu will save lives, won’t be needed after pandemic’: MyGov.in CEO

The Aarogya Setu app has become a major talking point after concerns over data privacy were raised by many, including a French ethical hacker. While the opposition has called the app a ‘surveillance system’, the government maintains that data of citizens remains safe. MyGov.in CEO Abhishek Singh spoke exclusively to Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad on the privacy concerns and objectives of the app. Watch here.