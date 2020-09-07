News updates from Hindustan Times: To review bilateral ties, India and Bangladesh to hold virtual meeting and all the latest news

At the last JCC meeting, the two sides had signed four MoUs to strengthen multifaceted cooperation. ( HT photo)

To review bilateral ties, India and Bangladesh to hold virtual meeting

The matter figured in a phone conversation between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen. Jaishankar tweeted the two sides had agreed to hold the JCC meeting “very soon” but there were no details from the external affairs ministry. Read more

PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology, congratulates DRDO

PM Narendra Modi applauded DRDO for successfully test firing hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV) for the first time from the Dr Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. Read more

China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh

China on Monday shrugged off the Indian army’s concern over five missing civilians in Arunachal Pradesh, saying Beijing has never recognised the state which it claims is part of south Tibet. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘He brings a lot of experience,’ Virat Kohli explains why RCB have most balanced squad since 2016

They were the most dominant team in 2016 with de Villiers and Kohli wreaking havoc for them. They reached the finals but were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Read more

‘Why is Akshay Kumar’s wife not a big star?’: Twinkle Khanna has hilarious meme as her answer

Twinkle Khanna is consistently hilarious on her Twitter account and proved it yet again with her funny take on a meme about her. The meme said that she was ‘not a big star’ courtesy her name, and in response, she protested against ‘size discrimination’ that she was subjected to. Read more

Apple may launch these two iPhones 12 models before

A similar report has previously come from Bloomberg as well. However, it has been mentioned that the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 might come before the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro models. Read more

Watch: Message to China as Tibetan soldier martyred at LAC gets public funeral

A funeral with mass public participation was held in Ladakh for a martyred Tibetan soldier. Company Leader Nyima Tenzin, of the Special Frontier Force, was killed in a landmine explosion during an operation at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, on August 29-30. Watch the video here