News updates from Hindustan Times: Top Kashmiri leaders decide to strive for restoration of Article 370 and 35A, J&K statehood and all the latest news

The Centre has maintained that the provisions removed by it on August 5 were temporary and were partly responsible for breeding terrorism in the region and preventing its growth. (PTI Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood

Top Kashmiri leaders, who signed the Gupkar declaration last year, have decided to strive for the restoration of Article 370 and 35A, the constitution of J&K and its statehood. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, Congress state president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, CPI (M) general secretary M Y Tarigami, Peoples Conference chairman, Sajad Gani Lone and vice president Awami National Conference Muzuffar Shah have stated so in a joint statement issued on Saturday. Read more

Bihar polls: BJP picks development as winning card, Fadnavis fine tunes message

The two-day BJP state executive committee meeting has set the agenda for Bihar assembly elections by declaring that the alliance will contest on the plank of development and would leverage the youth power for return to power. The political resolution passed on the day one of the meeting also made it clear that the BJP was also going to repeat its time-tested formula of projecting the opposition Grand Alliance as a coalition formed to protect ‘scam-tainted’ families. Read more

Andhra Pradesh irrigation minister reviews flood situation in state,directs officials to be alert

Andhra Pradesh’s irrigation minister P Anil Kumar on Friday held a virtual meeting with officials from all 13 districts of the state and reviewed the situation in flood affected areas. Kumar further directed them to be alert to face any situation. The minister termed the opposition’s allegations of not taking care of people in low lying areas and lack of planning as ‘baseless’ and said that all precautionary measures were taken. Read more

Public-safety, a primary focus during 10-day festival

The 2020 Ganesh festival has gone to another level in terms of public safety, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Though there won’t be any grand celebrations by Ganpati mandals this year, the enthusiasm of Punekars to welcome Ganesha at home is high. Read more

Donald Trump’s Iran Move at UN Amplifies ‘America First’ Snub of Allies

The US move to “snap back” UN nuclear sanctions on Iran involves legal arcana unlikely to be resolved quickly. What’s clear, however, is that the Trump administration took an approach certain to inflict damage on Iran and relations with America’s allies. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s neighbour says no party at actor’s house night before his death: ‘Lights were switched off’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s neighbour has said that on the night of June 13--a day before the actor’s death--there wasn’t any party at his home. As per ANI, the neighbour said that only a light in the kitchen was turned on. Read more

Man creates record by wearing several t-shirts at once. Guess how many?

Guinness World Records often takes to social media to share record-breaking videos which usually make people say “Omg” or “Wow.” For instance, just a few days ago, they shared a video of an “extreme basketball challenge” which involved the use of a trampoline. Read more

‘Promise to bring many more laurels to the country’: Rohit Sharma thanks fans after Khel Ratna honour

India batsman Rohit Sharma on Saturday thanked his fans and followers around the world a day after he, along with four other Indian sportspersons, won the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. Read more

China: Thousands of maskless revellers gather for beer festival, pool party raves in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic

While healthcare systems around the world buckle under the pressure of the coronavirus pandemic, Wuhan, which emerged as ground zero for the pandemic, in a very non-2020 fashion is busy raving, hosting beer festivals and pool parties. Read more