News updates from Hindustan Times: Top naval commanders to meet amid border row with China and all the latest news

The navy has been on an operational alert in the Indian Ocean region (IOR) where scores of warships are ready for any task in the aftermath of the border row with China in Ladakh. (HT Photo)

Top naval commanders to meet amid border row with China

India’s top naval commanders will discuss important operational issues during a three-day conference in New Delhi from August 19 amid the ongoing border tensions with China in the Ladakh sector, a navy official said on Tuesday. Read more

Does the PM CaresFund require an audit by the CAG? What the Supreme Court said

The PM Cares Fund is a voluntary fund registered as a public charitable trust necessitated due to the emergent situation borne out of Covid-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday, ruling that it is not open for the petitioner to question the government on the wisdom to create PM Cares Fund. Read more

Sushant Rajput death: Supreme Court verdict tomorrow on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to transfer case from Patna to Mumbai

Chakraborty, in her petition to the apex court, had sought the transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai jurisdiction. The judgement will be given by a bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy at 11 am. Read more

‘MS should be the next to take charge’: How Sachin Tendulkar convinced BCCI to pick Dhoni as India captain

Tendulkar revealed how he had observed Dhoni’s tremendous potential of reading the game, which acted as a catalyst in him recommending Dhoni’s name for being the next leader of the Indian cricket team. Read more

Pandit Jasraj’s body being brought back from New Jersey, says granddaughter Shweta Pandit

Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj’s body is being brought back to India for last rites, his granddaughter Shweta Pandit said on Tuesday. The classical vocalist did in New Jersey on Monday. He was 90. Read more

Apple announces Apple Music Radio with Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country

Apple has announced two new live global radio offerings on Apple Music, and renamed one. And all of these are now available to music fans across 165 countries. Read more

Michael Costello speaks out after slamming Kylie Jenner for not giving credit to up-and-coming fashion designers

After calling out makeup mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner for not giving designers due credit, American fashion designer Michael Costello is now under blast by model Lala Kent and Hollywood star Savannah Chrisley who shared their negative experiences with him in the past. Read more

Anand Mahindra shares three things that people can learn from MS Dhoni

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra also shared a tweet about Dhoni on Monday in which he not only detailed the first time he noticed the cricketer but also three things that one can learn from him. Read more

Watch: BJP Vs Congress war of words over hate speech on Facebook

BJP and Congress are involved in a heated war of words over hate speech on Facebook. Congress party wrote a letter to the social media giant and called or a probe into the Facebook India leadership team and their operations. Congress also cited the questions raised in the WSJ article against top FB India executive Ankhi Das. Watch the video here.