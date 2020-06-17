Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Top officials explain why Maharashtra recorded sudden spike in Covid deaths and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Top officials explain why Maharashtra recorded sudden spike in Covid deaths and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 12:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai alone added 862 fatalities to its death toll on Tuesday with officials citing discrepancies in records filed from various counting centres, according to a Bloomberg report. (ANI file photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra records sudden spike in Covid-19 fatalities. Top official explains why

Over 2,000 Covid-19 fatalities were added to the national death toll, taking the final figure to 11,903. This comes after Maharashtra and Delhi, two of the worst-hit states in the country, added unreported fatalities to their respective death tolls after review. Read more

Above normal temperature in Delhi-NCR for 3 days, relief likely after June 20: IMD

National capital Delhi and the nearby areas in northwest areas will continue to experience above normal temperatures for the next three days. Read more

Covid-19: Supreme Court wants doctors to be paid full wages, says violators to be punished



The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to issue directions to states and union territories for complying with payment of full wages to doctors and healthcare workers. Read more



Hong Kong Chief Executive urges people not to ‘demonize’ security law

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday that she hopes opponents of a new national security law being imposed by China do not “demonize and stigmatize” the legislation because doing so would mean pitting themselves against residents of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Read more

Rishabh Pant immensely skilled but needs to be groomed: Syed Kirmani

Wicketkeeping has come a long way since the time Syed Kirmani – arguably India’s most skilled stumper – used to play. Back in the day, it wouldn’t matter if he didn’t score runs, but what did count was that Kirmani should bag a 100/100 when his performance behind the stumps would be assessed. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s home was a reflection of his love for science: ‘Made it by mending and fixing, like my career’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput perhaps loved space and science as much as he loved being an actor, if not more. Sushant, who died earlier this week, was a big fan of everything astronomical and it all reflected in the style he chose for his Mumbai home. Read more

Sustainable fashion: Actress Emma Watson joins board of French Gucci owner Kering to promote slow fashion

British actress Emma Watson, famed for playing Hermione in the Harry Potter film series, and former Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam are set to join the board of French luxury group Kering as it pushes to raise its profile in areas such as sustainability. Read more

Transformation of this ‘Canadian sink seal’ into a fluffy doggie is pawsome

This is a pawsome tale of the transformation of a ‘Canadian sink seal’ into a fluffy doggo and we bet that it will leave you amazed. Chances are many of you may also go “aww” and “wow” after seeing the change. Read more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ronit Roy opens up about suffering from depression, turning to alcohol
Jun 17, 2020 13:58 IST
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Jun 17, 2020 13:58 IST
503 isolation coaches in Delhi, 960 overall; Railways ramp up Covid-19 treatment infra
Jun 17, 2020 13:57 IST
AIIB approves USD 750 million loan to India for Covid-19 response
Jun 17, 2020 13:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.