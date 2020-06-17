News updates from Hindustan Times: Top officials explain why Maharashtra recorded sudden spike in Covid deaths and all the latest news

Mumbai alone added 862 fatalities to its death toll on Tuesday with officials citing discrepancies in records filed from various counting centres, according to a Bloomberg report. (ANI file photo)

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Maharashtra records sudden spike in Covid-19 fatalities. Top official explains why

Over 2,000 Covid-19 fatalities were added to the national death toll, taking the final figure to 11,903. This comes after Maharashtra and Delhi, two of the worst-hit states in the country, added unreported fatalities to their respective death tolls after review. Read more

Above normal temperature in Delhi-NCR for 3 days, relief likely after June 20: IMD

National capital Delhi and the nearby areas in northwest areas will continue to experience above normal temperatures for the next three days. Read more

Covid-19: Supreme Court wants doctors to be paid full wages, says violators to be punished

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to issue directions to states and union territories for complying with payment of full wages to doctors and healthcare workers. Read more

Hong Kong Chief Executive urges people not to ‘demonize’ security law

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday that she hopes opponents of a new national security law being imposed by China do not “demonize and stigmatize” the legislation because doing so would mean pitting themselves against residents of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Read more

Rishabh Pant immensely skilled but needs to be groomed: Syed Kirmani

Wicketkeeping has come a long way since the time Syed Kirmani – arguably India’s most skilled stumper – used to play. Back in the day, it wouldn’t matter if he didn’t score runs, but what did count was that Kirmani should bag a 100/100 when his performance behind the stumps would be assessed. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s home was a reflection of his love for science: ‘Made it by mending and fixing, like my career’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput perhaps loved space and science as much as he loved being an actor, if not more. Sushant, who died earlier this week, was a big fan of everything astronomical and it all reflected in the style he chose for his Mumbai home. Read more

Sustainable fashion: Actress Emma Watson joins board of French Gucci owner Kering to promote slow fashion

British actress Emma Watson, famed for playing Hermione in the Harry Potter film series, and former Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam are set to join the board of French luxury group Kering as it pushes to raise its profile in areas such as sustainability. Read more

Transformation of this ‘Canadian sink seal’ into a fluffy doggie is pawsome

This is a pawsome tale of the transformation of a ‘Canadian sink seal’ into a fluffy doggo and we bet that it will leave you amazed. Chances are many of you may also go “aww” and “wow” after seeing the change. Read more