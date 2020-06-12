News updates from Hindustan Times: Travel extra mile to keep corona warriors happy, SC tells Centre and all the latest news

At war, so travel extra mile to keep corona warriors happy, SC tells Centre

Unpaid salaries to doctors and lack of quarantine facilities for healthcare workers engaged in fighting Covid-19 led the Supreme Court on Friday to remark that in a war-like situation, the Centre should travel the extra mile to ensure that corona warriors are kept safe and happy. Read more

RJD may field Tej Pratap for MLC polls in Bihar, 17 seats up for grabs

Of the 17 seats, nine are from the Legislative Assembly quota and eight are from graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies. From the Opposition benches, RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, a MLA from Mahua, could be sent to the Upper House, according to party insiders. Read more

Tremors rock villages near Assam’s gas well fire site, people move in camps

After the blowout and fire at Oil India Limited’s (OIL) natural gas well - which claimed lives of two firefighters on Tuesday - local residents in Assam’s Tinsukia district are now experiencing tremors that have resulted in cracks in several homes. Read more

My blood was really boiling and we needed a wicket: Venkatesh Prasad on the Aamer Sohail incident

Venkatesh Prasad’s famous send-off to Aamer Sohail remains one of the most talked-about moments in the history of India-Pakistan cricket. During the 1996 World Cup, Sohail had crashed Prasad for a boundary through covers and pointed his fingers at the bowler, almost mocking him to go and fetch the ball from the boundary. Read more

When Shah Rukh Khan fed Anurag Kashyap omelettes at Mannat: ‘I was hungry and I walked into his house’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has revealed the story of how Shah Rukh Khan once fed him omelettes. In an interview with Mid-Day, Anurag said he was once feeling hungry and decided to visit Shah Rukh’s home for food. Read more

There is an easy way to watch YouTube without ads, a Redditor discovered it

YouTube ads can be annoying and if you want to skip it, subscribing to YouTube Premium might be the best option. However, if you are not willing to pay, there is a way around it. This hack only works on browsers though, not on the app itself. Read more

Pamper your skin in the lockdown with these superpower beauty ingredients

They look humble but they possess great powers. From unclogging your skin to getting rid of those pesky pimples and tan, here’s how to make the best of natural ingredients. Read more

AP Inter Results 2020: Krishna district tops, girls outperform boys

Girls performed better than boys in the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exam results. In the second year, the pass percentage for girls is 67% and for boys, it is 60%. Read more

‘Covid cases may rise before curve flattens’: Ganga Ram Hospital Vice Chairman

Dr. SP Byotra, Vice Chairman of Ganga Ram hospital said that India’s Covid curve is not likely to flatten anytime soon. He also spoke on what’s ahead for India’s battle against Covid. Watch the full video for all the details. Watch the complete video here