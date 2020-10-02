News updates from Hindustan Times: Trump, Melania to quarantine after top aide tests positive for Covid-19 and all the latest news

US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania. (Bloomberg file photo)

Trump, Melania to quarantine after top aide tests positive for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania will go under quarantine after his top aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease on Friday. Read more

Rs 7,800 crore border network system cleared by govt

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved the creation of a secure communication system for the army at a cost of Rs 7,800 crore, a significant move that will enhance network coverage in forward areas including the contested Line of Actual Control. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘We will hear a lot about him,’ Madan Lal identifies ‘long-term prospect’ for Team India

Kolkata Knight Riders are riding on two consecutive wins, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in the wake of climbing up the Indian Premier League 2020 points table. Read more

Serious Men movie review: Furious and fabulous, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new Netflix film is one of the finest of 2020

While Netflix India has been busy projecting Radhika Apte as some sort of mascot, it should really have been paying attention to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, an actor who has consistently delivered top-tier content for the streamer. Read more

BMW, Mini cars to cost more in India from November

BMW on Thursday announced that it will increase pricing of its model range in India by up to 3% from November’20. Read more

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Inspiring quotes by Mahatma Gandhi

On October 2 every year, Indians around the world commemorate the birth of the Father of Our Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Read more

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma, bowlers shine as Mumbai Indians beat KXIP by 48 runs

Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah were among the wickets after Rohit Sharma top-scored with 70 and Kieron Pollard (47* off 20) and Hardik Pandya (30* off 11) hit a flurry of sixes as Mumbai Indians registered a comprehensive 48-run win against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi. Read more

Timelapse video created using pictures shows a supernova fading away. Seen it yet?

There is something extraordinary about the various images and videos of the space which grace the Internet. Read more