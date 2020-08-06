News updates from Hindustan Times: Trustee, ward boy detained in Ahmedabad hospital fire incident and all the latest news

Sections
Updated: Aug 06, 2020 12:54 IST

Forensic experts interact with police personnel while inspecting Shrey hospital after a major fire broke out in it in the wee hours, in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

Ahmedabad hospital fire: Trustee, ward boy detained; police say blaze caused by short circuit

The Gujarat Police on Thursday detained a trustee and a ward boy of Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad, where a fire broke out on Thursday killing eight people, news agency ANI reported. Read more

SC calls for charge sheets in Palghar lynching case to be produced before it

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy on Thursday directed the Maharashtra government to produce the charge sheets filed in the two FIRs relating to the Palghar lynching case within three weeks. Read more

All you need is WiFi: How Covid-19 could bring in the era of the digital nomad



Digital nomads are defined as professionals who live in a nomadic manner and work remotely, usually operating out of coffee shops, co-working spaces and even, while staycationing in another country. Read more



Coyote with glass jar stuck on its head rescued, video shows how

In today’s edition of animal rescue story, here’s a tale of how conservation officers helped a coyote that had a glass jar stuck on its head. Chances are that the heartening story will leave you with a smile on your face. Read more

Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been an inspiration to many. His leadership skills have had an impact on people from all walks of life. Manipur’s Parikshit Thoudam is one of them. Read more

Careless and false information: Brian Lara quashes rumours, confirms being tested negative for Covid-19

Legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara late on Tuesday took to Twitter and Instagram to quash rumours doing rounds on social media and confirmed that he has tested negative for Covid-19. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares positive WhatsApp chat from less than a month before his death: ‘You loved us so dearly’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has shared a screengrab of their conversation on WhatsApp, remembering the positivity that Sushant used to spread. The actor died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. Read more

