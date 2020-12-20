News updates from Hindustan Times: Turnout in J-K DDC polls proof of people’s faith in democracy, says BJP, L-G and all the latest news

Voters stand in long queues at polling station for last (8th) phase of first-ever DDC elections, in Reasi. (ANI)

Turnout in J-K DDC polls proof of people’s faith in democracy, says BJP, L-G

The BJP has congratulated the residents of Jammu and Kashmir for “mass participation” in the District Development Council (DDC) polls despite threats by terrorists and added that the successful conduct of the eight-phased elections has negated the design of separatists and terrorists and reaffirmed people’s faith in democracy. Read more

‘Never seen a roadshow like this, people of Bengal want change’: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the people of West Bengal are angry with Mamata Banerjee and want change. Shah made the remarks during a roadshow in Bolpur area of Birbhum district. Read more

Covid-19 is ‘out of control’ in UK, says British health secretary Hancock

Britain’s health secretary Matt Hancock on Sunday admitted that the coronavirus is out of control, hours after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a lockdown on London and southeast England, sparking fury by cancelling Christmas plans of millions of people at short notice. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘If Ishant Sharma is fit, send him to Australia now,’ Sunil Gavaskar says Mohammed Shami’s injury could be ‘big problem for India’

The problems appear to be compounding for the Indian team in the ongoing Test series in Australia. Read more

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make debut as author with Pregnancy Bible, announces book on son Taimur’s birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her debut as an author, and on the occasion of her son Taimur’s fourth birthday, took to Instagram to announce her first book, titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. Read more

Hackers continue targeting remote employees in India, 36mn attacks reported till Nov

As millions of us around the world get familiar with work from home environment, the number of cybercriminal threats have increased by several times. Read more

Honda Cars India to increase vehicle prices from January: Sources

Japanese auto major Honda plans to increase vehicle prices in India from next month and company dealers have been informed about the decision, industry sources said. Read more

Sunny Leone in off-shoulder gown, Gauahar Khan in metallic dress set date night fashion goals

Right before you run off to the much-awaited date night this Sunday, Bollywood divas Sunny Leone and Gauahar Khan sorted fans fashion woes with their sartorial inspirations. Read more

Beirut reporter repeatedly gets interrupted by furry intruder, a cat. Watch

It is evident from several videos available on the Internet that kitties don’t care about their surroundings when they want to play. Read more